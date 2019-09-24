0 Shares

Anna Jewell Hurt, 85, of Glasgow, KY died Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Signature Healthcare. Born in Allen County she was the daughter of the late Ish Woodard and Sallie Ann Wood Wilkerson and the wife of the late Leon Hurt. Mrs. Hurt was a cashier for Wal-Mart in Glasgow, a seamstress for Kentucky Pants Factory and member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include 2 sons Kevin Hurt of Scottsville, Rex Hurt and wife Carolyn of Bowling Green; 2 grandchildren Josh Hurt wife Amy of Bowling Green, Megan Cecil husband John of Elizabethtown; 3 great grandchildren Carter, Haley and Macie Cecil; 4 sisters Josie Elmore of Glasgow, Jessie Green of OH, Blanche Grider of Mt Hermon and Margaret Parrish of Hendersonville, TN; 1 brother Freddie Wilkerson of Glasgow along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother Jay Wilkerson.

Graveside service will be held 1:00pm Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until 12:45 PM, Thursday, at the A. F. Crow and Son Funeral Home.