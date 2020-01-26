0 Shares

Anna Lamb, age 75, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the AHC Mt. Juliet Nursing Home. She was a native of Kentucky and later on moved to Tennessee.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Larry lamb; her parents, Buford Bartley and Lavora Brooks Bartley; one brother, Bill Bartley; two sisters, Sue Gassaway and Betty Jane Johnson.

She is survived by her best friend, Sandra Garton; five sisters, Wilma Anderson, Vessie Lou Horton, Emily C. Cornell, Rana Miller, and Mary Elizabeth Ferguson; one brother, Murel Bartley; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Winn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday at Winn Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com.

