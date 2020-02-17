0 Shares

Anna Layne Robinson, 88, of Glasgow, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her daughter’s residence. Born in Akersville, KY, the daughter of the late William and Nina Myrtle Brandon Cook and the wife of the late William Robinson. She was retired a machine operator for Caterpillar Tractor, Inc. Mrs. Robinson was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church, where she served with Our Ladies Auxiliary. She was a cheerleader at Fountain Run High School, an avid bowler, horseshoe player and loved working in her vegetable garden.

Survivors include her children, Debra Brown and William Troy Robinson both of Glasgow, formally of Pekin, IL; two grandchildren, Michael Johnson and Anna Marie Powell (Josh) both of IL; one sister, Clara Lunsford of Louisville, along with numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ovaletta Shaughnessy and Cletis Jones, two brothers, Norman and J.H. Cook.

Funeral Mass will be held 12:30 PM Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Helen Catholic Church with burial in the Akersville Cemetery in Monroe County. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00am until 12:00 noon at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Alternate expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of memorial contributions to St. Helen Catholic Church, 103 West Brown St. Glasgow, KY 42141 or Hosparus Health of Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ave. Ste B, Bowling Green, KY 42103-9981.

Related