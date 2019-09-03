0 Shares

Anna Lois Elmore, 82, of Columbia died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Summit Manor Nursing Home. Born in Union County, KY she was the daughter of the late Fred W. and Anna Pearl Corbett Blackburn. She was a former employee of Mallory’s in Glasgow, loved dogs and spending time with her family.

Survivors include two daughters Susan Judd of Columbia, KY and Jo Anna Williams of Rockfield, KY; seven grandchildren Kenny Morgan, Chad Morgan, Wesley Judd, Whitney Judd, Mark Blackburn, Kent Blackburn and Alexis Nicole Sherfey; several great grandchildren and other friends and relatives.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son Walter Alex Blackburn and a sister Betty Tucker.

Funeral services will be 10:00am Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3:00pm Tuesday at the funeral home.

Bro. Darrell Pelston will be officiating and pallbearers will be Wesley Judd, Darren Holland, Walter Griffith and Jerome Cooper.