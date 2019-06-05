0 Shares

Anna Louise Logsdon Wallace Blair, 82, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Jesse Logsdon and Mamie Walden Bartley. She was a retired lab technician at T. J. Samson Hospital and a caregiver in homes for many years. Mrs. Blair attended Bethel Independent Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son, Cecil Wayne Wallace, Sr. (Loretta) of Scottsville; a daughter, Vicki Lynn Wallace Jeffries (Neil) of Glasgow; 10 grandchildren, Jessica Jo Wallace, Misty Holloway (D.J.), Aaron Jeffries (Sarah), Stephanie Stephenson (Brian), April Jeffries, Cecil Wayne Wallace, Jr., Jarod Wallace (Katie), Amanda Zook (Enos), Adam Wallace and Niki McCubbins (Shawn) all of Glasgow; 16 great-grandchildren, John Edward Jackson, Jr., Bryer Stephenson, Matthew Dillon Zook, Cara Yeager, Haley Moore, Jarod Wallace, Jr., Hope Wallace, Hunter Wallace, Summer Wallace, Shannon Jeffries, Danielle Jeffries, Elicia Torres, Juliana Torres and Josh, Bailey and Jacob Owens; 1 great-great grandchild; a brother J. B. Logsdon (Emily) and two sisters, Jo Ann Henderson and Linda Cook of Glasgow. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Blair, a son Francis Edward Wallace and a brother, J.T. Logsdon.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, June 7th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 3:30 PM until 8:00 PM and Friday morning before services