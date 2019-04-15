WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

ANNA RAE GLASS

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Anna Rae Glass, 80 formerly of Hart County, passed away Saturday morning at her daughter’s home in Vine
Grove. She was born in Edmonson County to the late Melvin &amp; Louise McGrew. Anna owned the Hart
Restaurant in 1980 and 1981 and she had worked as a foster grandparent with the Hart County Headstart.

She was preceded in death by a son Gregory Alan Glass, a daughter Lisa Ann Glass, a grandson Aiden Glass
and three brothers James Franklin McGrew, Sherman Lee McGrew &amp; John Henry McGrew.

Anna is survived by one daughter-Julie Alexander of Vine Grove
Two sons-Chris Glass and John David Glass both of Horse Cave
One brother-Charles McGrew
One sister-Betty McGrew
Nine grandchildren &amp; four great-grandchildren
Anna’s wishes was for a graveside service only, which is scheduled for 3pm Wednesday, April 17 at the Cherry
Springs Cemetery. Sego Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.