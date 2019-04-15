Anna Rae Glass, 80 formerly of Hart County, passed away Saturday morning at her daughter’s home in Vine
Grove. She was born in Edmonson County to the late Melvin & Louise McGrew. Anna owned the Hart
Restaurant in 1980 and 1981 and she had worked as a foster grandparent with the Hart County Headstart.
She was preceded in death by a son Gregory Alan Glass, a daughter Lisa Ann Glass, a grandson Aiden Glass
and three brothers James Franklin McGrew, Sherman Lee McGrew & John Henry McGrew.
Anna is survived by one daughter-Julie Alexander of Vine Grove
Two sons-Chris Glass and John David Glass both of Horse Cave
One brother-Charles McGrew
One sister-Betty McGrew
Nine grandchildren & four great-grandchildren
Anna’s wishes was for a graveside service only, which is scheduled for 3pm Wednesday, April 17 at the Cherry
Springs Cemetery. Sego Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Please Leave a Reply