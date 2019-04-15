0 Shares

Anna Rae Glass, 80 formerly of Hart County, passed away Saturday morning at her daughter’s home in Vine

Grove. She was born in Edmonson County to the late Melvin & Louise McGrew. Anna owned the Hart

Restaurant in 1980 and 1981 and she had worked as a foster grandparent with the Hart County Headstart.

She was preceded in death by a son Gregory Alan Glass, a daughter Lisa Ann Glass, a grandson Aiden Glass

and three brothers James Franklin McGrew, Sherman Lee McGrew & John Henry McGrew.

Anna is survived by one daughter-Julie Alexander of Vine Grove

Two sons-Chris Glass and John David Glass both of Horse Cave

One brother-Charles McGrew

One sister-Betty McGrew

Nine grandchildren & four great-grandchildren

Anna’s wishes was for a graveside service only, which is scheduled for 3pm Wednesday, April 17 at the Cherry

Springs Cemetery. Sego Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.