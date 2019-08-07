0 Shares

Anna Ruth McDonald, 84, Glasgow, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at NHC Healthcare Center. A daughter of the late John and Hagar Smith Bushong, she was a homemaker.

Survivors include two step-daughters: Teresa (Danny) Inabnitt and Linda (Gilbert) Waldridge of Frankfort; one sister, Linda Morgan of Glasgow; one brother, John Bushong of Glasgow; several step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2 pm Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Smith Family Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2 pm Thursday at the funeral home.