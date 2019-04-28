0 Shares

Mrs. Anna Young Newby, of the Lawson Bottom Community in Cumberland County, Kentucky, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Cumberland County Hospital in Burkeville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 96 years, 5 months, and 18 days. She was born in Bakerton, Kentucky on Wednesday, November 8, 1922, the daughter of Claude Bryson and Ella Baker Young. She was a Christian and a member of the Providence United Methodist Church, a seamstress for Bob Evans Manufacturing, a florist for Cumberland County Florist, and a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Paul Newby, whom she married on Saturday, August 24, 1940, her sons, Ronnie Newby, Richard Newby, and John Newby, her brothers, Carl Young, Wendell Young, and Russell Young. She is survived by her grandchildren, Dustin Paul Newby, Cassie Adrianna Newby, and Sheila Ann Bonney, her great-grandchildren, Ava Kay Buck and Everly Rose Buck, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral service will be conducted on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Smith and Bro. Sam Appleby officiating. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 until the funeral hour on Monday. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.