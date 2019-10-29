0 Shares

Annie Lee Phillips, 81, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care. The Glasgow, KY native was a homemaker, retired employee of Scottsville Rest Home where she worked for 38 years and member of Gloryland Gospel Church. She was a daughter of the late Johnny Sidney Key and Bethany Melvina Key and wife of the late Weldon Eugene “Genie” Phillips.

She is survived by 3 sons: Gary Simmons and wife, Shirley, and Ricky Simmons, all of Fountain Run, KY; Eugene “Butch” Simmons, Scottsville, KY;

2 daughters: Nancy Jenkins and husband, J. R., Scottsville, KY and Judy Russell, Fountain Run, KY;

2 brothers: Bobby Key, IL and Junior Key, Beloit WI;

4 sisters: Edna Eads, Sue Wolfe, Louise Pitts and Mary Pitts, all of IL;

9 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren and 5 step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son: Jerry Simmons; a grandson: Johnny Russell; a son-in-law: Charles Russell; 2 sisters: Helen Thomas and Bessie Robertson; 5 brothers: Bill Key, James Key, Roger Key, Larry Key and Randy Key and a step daughter: Mary Ann Harris.

Funeral service is 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Calvert and Bro. Randy Taylor officiating and burial in Allen County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday; 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home.