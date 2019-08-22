0 Shares

Annie Lee Stephenson, 88, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at T. J. Samson Hospital. She was born in College Grove, TN the daughter of the late Eddie Lewis Polson and Helen Nance Polson. She was a former employee of Kentucky Pants Co. and was a member of Glasgow Faith Church. She loved her family and her McDonalds friends.

She is survived by 2 sons, Danny Stephenson (Karen) and Archie Stephenson (Linda) of Glasgow; 2 daughters, Shirley Emmitt of Glasgow and Pamela Goode (Gary) of Hendersonville, TN; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; a sister, Brenda Polson of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by other brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon Saturday, August 24th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Friday from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Saturday morning from 8:00 AM until time for the service.