Anthony Brian Sadler, 42, of Glasgow, died Saturday January 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Glasgow on June 5, 1977, the son of the late Reginald Dale Sadler and Janet Lewis Sadler who survives. He had worked as a truck driver for TS Trucking.

Survivors include his mother, Janet Lewis Sadler of Glasgow; a son, Tyler Sadler of Glasgow; a brother, Nathan Scott Sadler of Gamaliel; several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Clovis & Moena Sadler and Corbin & Nadine Lewis.

The family of Anthony Brian Sadler chose cremation.

