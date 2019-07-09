0 Shares

Anthony Lynn Woods, age 62, of Glasgow, died Saturday, July 6th, 2019 at Glenview Health and Rehab in Glasgow. He was born in Lafayette, TN on February 9th, 1957 to the late Edgar Woods and the late Nola (Wood) Woods. He was an commercial electrician and of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife, Myra Woods; one daughter, Amanda Sams; one granddaughter, Kayla Walbert; two sisters, Wanda Boles and Brandi Woods; one nephew, Brad Boles and family; two nieces, Tinekia Turner and family and Kristin Isenberg.

The family would like to thank T.J. Samson staff and a special thank you to all staff at Glenview for his great care and love. There are no services scheduled at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. A.F. Crow & Son is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org/donate.