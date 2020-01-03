0 Shares

Anthony Thomas “Tony” Reller, 52, Cave City, passed away Thursday, December 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born August 05, 1967 in Duluth, MN to the late Thomas Reller and Martha Hart Reller of La Feria, TX. He was employed at the Randstad Factory in Scottsville and former employee of Watermill Restaurant. He was a US veteran.

In addition to his mother he is survived by two daughters, Kassandra Reller and Antonia Reller, both of Cloquet, MN; a sister, Stephanie Golen, Cave City and three grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen. There will be no visitation or funeral service. Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, is assisting the family with arrangements.

