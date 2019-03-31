on 03/31/2019 |

Anthony “Tony” George, 68 of Bowling Green died Friday, March 29, 2019

He was a son of the late Michael George and Barbara Jean Hunt and is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Davis George. He was a supply clerk for Cutler Hammer and a member of Boiling Springs General Baptist Church.

His survivors include his daughter, Lisa Womack; three grandchildren, Catelynn Simmons, Jacob Lemert and Skylynn Lemert; several cousins; two sisters-in-law, Lenda Moore (Larry) and Catherine Wilson (Edward); two brothers-in-law, Kenneth Davis (Linda) and J.B. Davis (Audrey Jean)

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Hawks Cemetery. Visitation 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.