Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Anthony “Tony” George

on 03/31/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Anthony “Tony” George, 68 of Bowling Green died Friday, March 29, 2019

He was a son of the late Michael George and Barbara Jean Hunt and is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Davis George. He was a supply clerk for Cutler Hammer and a member of Boiling Springs General Baptist Church.

His survivors include his daughter, Lisa Womack; three grandchildren, Catelynn Simmons, Jacob Lemert and Skylynn Lemert; several cousins; two sisters-in-law, Lenda Moore (Larry) and Catherine Wilson (Edward); two brothers-in-law, Kenneth Davis (Linda) and J.B. Davis (Audrey Jean)

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Hawks Cemetery. Visitation 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Anthony “Tony” George”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SHARON MORRISON

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.