Owensboro official trying to get Real ID office for city

Feb 01, 2020 1:29PM (GMT 19:29)

Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly tells the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer that he is trying to get a Real ID office for Owensboro. Real ID is a federally mandated form of identification that meets new security standards for state driver’s licenses and identification cards. Beginning Oct. 1, Real ID or certain alternatives will be necessary to board airplanes or visit certain federal facilities. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has named 12 regional Real ID offices. None are in Owensboro. Mattingly says it is important that the commonwealth’s fourth largest city have an office. He says it not having one will negatively impact both residents and the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.

Scientists report trove of shark fossils in Mammoth Cave

Feb 01, 2020 11:47AM (GMT 17:47)

Paleontologists working at Mammoth Cave National Park say they have discovered shark fossils that include part of a shark head and dorsal fins. The Courier-Journal reports fossils of shark teeth are common, but fossilized skeletons are uncommon because cartilage does not typically survive. Paleontologist John-Paul Hodnett visited the cave in November and says “my mind was blown.” The find includes a lower jaw, skull cartilage and several teeth from a shark that lived around 330 million years ago. There are also teeth and dorsal fins from other species. Hodnett says their exploration of the fossils has “just scratched the surface.”

Kentucky House votes to add sexual harassment to ethics code

Jan 31, 2020 3:19PM (GMT 21:19)

The Kentucky House has voted to strengthen the legislative ethics code by adding sexual harassment to the list of violations. The bill passed the House on an 85-0 vote Friday. It now goes to the Senate. Republican Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser, is the bill’s lead sponsor. She says the legislation reflects bipartisan work spanning the past three legislative sessions. The effort began after revelations in 2017 that four Republican lawmakers had signed a secret sexual harassment settlement with a female employee. The bill defines sexual harassment as ethical misconduct, outlines reporting standards and strengthens confidential investigations of sexual harassment.

