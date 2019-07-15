Arbogast makes history as first female chief of GPD; excited to serve officers and community

0 Shares

If there’s one thing the newest Glasgow police chief has, it’s experience. The Glasgow City Council recently appointed Jennifer Arbogast as the newest Glasgow police chief.

Arbogast is originally from Glasgow but says she moved away for some time when she was younger. She returned to Glasgow around 1994 and got married.

Arbogast says she has a few priors in the management industry. She was hired at a local fast-food restaurant where she worked her way up to the assistant manager’s position.

Arbogast says she had always dreamed of becoming a first responder.

Law was never apparent to her until she applied to become an animal control officer. At that point she says long-time family friend Chief Darrell Pickett asked her about pursuing the next line of duty in law.

When she started nearly 18 years ago, she was a patrolman within the department. Arbogast says she eventually became worked as a detective and captain before becoming the chief.

While she has served in the department under many ranks, Arbogast says one experience gave her a new outlook on the job. According to Arbogast, she attended a 10-week training in Quantico, Virginia at the FBI’s National Academy. Arbogast says she was able to earn around 18 college credits while training physically and in the classroom. It was from the FBI National Academy that Arbogast learned hostage negotiation and media tactics as related to law enforcement. She also says she studied law enforcement leadership.

Arbogast says the training has inspired her to work other officers into the training. In fact, this is one of her goals as chief.

She’s also attended other trainings around the country. Arbogast says she remains a member of the Kentucky FBI National Academy and attends annual refresher courses.

For Arbogast, she says the training prepared her for her role as chief. Arbogast hopes to be a positive influence in the department and community as the first female police chief.