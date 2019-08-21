ARCHIVES FOR JULY 2009

0 Shares

July 2009

Barren County Progress

July 2, 2009 – Barren County Sheriff Deputy, Joseph D Walden, formerly a Glasgow Police Dept. patrolman, was awarded the Purple Heart, stemming from a gunshot wound sustained June of 2007. He also received the Medal of Valor.

The bridge over Ky. Hwy. 1330 at Mile Marker 2.2 is closed for demolition and reconstruction of the bridge.

Joshua Crews and Blake Perkins are this year’s Bobby Driver Scholarship Winners.

Ribbon Cutting is held for Enterprise Rent A Car at 609 Happy Valley Road.

10th Annual T J Camp is held at Highland Elementary School.

“School House Rock Live” to be presented at Barn lot Theater in Edmonton.

July 9, 2009 – 2500 to 3000 attended the 10th Concert on the Square Friday night in celebration of our country’s Independence Day.

Kent Keen and James Duff are sworn in as Captains of the Glasgow Police Department. Also Jimmy Pedigo, Charlie Lowery, Chris Wyatt, Wesley Medley, Brad Lewis and Eddie were honored.

T J Samson welcomes John A Nesbitt, II, MD to the practice of urology.

Park City Lady Bears were the Barren County First Place winners in the 10 and under Softball Tournament. Red Cross Spirits were 2nd and Temple Hill Trojanettes were 3rd.

July 9, 2009 cont.

Hart County Retired Teachers honors new retirees – Jimmy Russell, Bonnie Turner, Wanda Key, Martha Talley, Karlotta Atwell, Amy Caldwell and Patti England.

July 16, 2009 – Work Continues on US 68/Columbia Ave with part of the roadway closed. Detours are set up.

Brianna Hammer was crowned 2009 Miss Farmers RECC.

Raymond Hughes, Jr. is elected President of Cave Country Lions Club.

Networking Women celebrate with ribbon cutting at the Glasgow/Barren County Chamber of Commerce.

Citizens First Bank celebrates its newest branch at 760 W. Cherry Street.

July 23, 2009 – The move is complete. Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library is now in its new location on S. Green Street.

The first Citizens Police Academy graduates. 12 students began their course 10 weeks ago.

Glasgow Summer Theater presents “The Wizard of Oz” July 31- August 2.

Jane Baker is the new Secretary Treasurer for the local TPA chapter in Glasgow replacing Leonard Kingery.

BRAWA’s Spay-ghetti and No Balls Fund Raising dinner raised about $2500.

John Norman is the featured artist at the Glasgow/BC Chamber of Commerce.

July 29, 2009 – Brittney White Corbin was named Miss Barren County Fair 2009.

Glasgow Baptist Church purchases the old Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library Building.

Glenview Health Care celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Kacie Ann Wilson is Miss Barren County Fair, age group 16-21. Miss Teen (13-15) Barren County Fair is Olivia Nicole Nichols, and Miss Pre Teen (8-12) Barren County Fair is Courtney Sue Crowe.