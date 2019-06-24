ARCHIVES FOR APRIL 1919

0 Shares

01-GT

The Hammer Hotel is now open for business in the old Murrell Hotel Annex two doors south of the Liberty Hotel. Mrs. Hammer states that she will be glad to greet her friends and that clean beds, good food and excellent accommodation will be provided.

02-GT

The Cave City Drug Company is the new business firm just started in the good city of Cave City. The names of Messrs. P. L. Terry, C. T. Shaw, C.T. Farris – all men of high standing and worth, appear on the letterhead. These gentlemen are well know and experienced business men.

03-GT

Mrs. C. C. Howard has received a message that Dr. Howard has landed in New York. It is hoped that he will soon find his way back to home and Glasgow.

04-GT

A great deal of controversy has been going the rounds of Glasgow recently regarding the proposed transfer of the Graded School from the building it now occupies to the High School building, and the conversion of the Graded School into a modern hospital. It has been argued that in the event of the property being used for purposes other than educational, the property reverted back to he heirs. Upon investigation The Times finds this Untrue. The property was deed in 1834 by Geo. W. Trabue and wife to trustees of the Glasgow Academy to be used as the thought best, and to be under their control ever after.

05-GT

The young people of the town gave a delightful dance in the building formerly occupied by the Glasgow Furniture House, last Friday night. Music was furnished by Tobin’s orchestra. This was the first public dance held since “way before de war.”

06-GT

Friday, Master Lawrence Miller, accompanied by his mother, went up to Camp Taylor to visit his father. He reports a grand trip, and says Dr. Miller is improving nicely. This will be welcome news to his many friends to his many friends in and around Glasgow. On leaving home Lawrence asked his mother “How far will be from France when we reach the Hotel Henry Waterson?”

07-GT

STILL MAKING GASOLINE

The gasoline plant, in operation on the lease directly across from Mr. Fanning Johnson’s on route two, about 5 miles south of town, is still manufacturing gasoline, which is being sold to those who call for same, at 20 cents per gallon. The gasoline as turned out, is from 70 to 78 proof and a fine grade.

08-GT

Arthur B. Krock, former Glasgow Boy, and clever, brilliant newspaperman, well qualified and capable of the Louisville Times, of which we are truly pleased. With Krock’s pep and ginger the editorial page ot the Times will immediately take it’s “place in the sun.”

09-GT

The general public is familiar with the fact that a new pipe organ has just been installed in the Methodist Church, and that its one of the latest styles made. On Sunday next, Mrs. Douglas Harris of Franklin, will preside at the new organ. Mr. Fred Cowles, president of the Louisville Conservatory of music, will formally dedicate the instrument with an organ recital.

10-GT

Master Carlton Smith, the little son of Mrs. Della Smith, was seriously hurt a few days ago by being run down by an auto as he crossed the street. His left limb was broken below the knee, his right ankle hurt and his entire body bruised. Carlton is a bright boy and we deeply regret his being hurt.

11-GT

Luther Ellis is back in Ellis and Ellison’s after two years in the army in the Medical Corps. With his years’ experience as a practical pharmacist in a leading drug store in Paducah and in the army, he fits in well as a practical drug man.

12-GT

The Government Motor Mail Route between Glasgow and Nashville has been discontinued. And for the same reason that the Bardstown-Glasgow route was taken off — non-support and bad roads. It is estimated that at lease one half million was expended on the project.

13-GT

The City and the Water Co. are still at outs on the water contract for fire protection, no contract having been signed. Looks to us like the easiest way out would be emulate other Ky. Towns by purchasing the Water Co. outright.

14-GT

The Montague Opera Co. made its appearance in the High School Auditorium Wednesday evening, under the auspices of the Red Cross. This was among the best entertainments ever stages in Glasgow, each member of the company was an artist in the fullest meaning of the term. Those so fortunate as to hear them were loud in their praises.

15-GT

The Barker Pool Hall is now running full blast, with six tables and all new equipment. Mr. Barker runs his hall along strictly decent and orderly lines, and gives your money’s worth with each game.

16-GT

Will Jones has a new Ford, as has also Robt. Bohannan a Lozier.

17-GT

THE FINEST SUMMER RESORT IN KY.

The Best Money Maker

On account of ill health, the owner of the famous Sulphur Well of Metcalfe Co. offers it for sale.

For 75 years the curative power of this water have been know all over the South, and every summer the hotel is crowded with guests.

Everything is in perfect repair, and has every convenience, havein gas and water throughout the house, also bath rooms. The woods are full of game, little Baren river which flows in a horse-shoe around the hotel is full of fish.

Good country hams, the finest of beef, spring chickens in the greatest abundance, every fresh vegetable usual in Ky. Can be found in abundance here.

NOTHING LIKE IT TO BE FOUND

M. RiCHARDSON, Glasgow, Ky.

18-GT

SOLDIERS, ATTENTION

You who have gone through the trials of battle and have been allowed to return to home and loved ones, are asked to join in a memorial service in honor and memory of your comrade, private Ed. Watson, who fell in battle, paying the supreme price for his country, on May 4th, the first Sunday, at the Glasgow Methodist Church. At this service a window – a memorial window – will be dedicated to your comrade. Every soldier is requested to be on hand.

19-REP

A REAL TANK IN ACTION

A real bona-fide battle-tank by Uncle Sam used to vanquish the Hun, will be seen in this city, April 20. This tank will be one of theatures of the Victory Loan special train that will visit Glasgow. It weighs more than 7 tons, is armored, and is about 15 feet long and 10 feet high. It will be carried on a special flat car, and under it’s own power will parade the streets of Glasgow.

20-REP

NOTICE

Hereafter obstetric fees will be $25. Should there be complaint, I remind my friends that when the fee was $10, it could be and often was paid with four barrels of corn. I am still willing to do the same. If my fees have gone up, yours have gone up more.

M.F. BIGGERS, M. D.

21-REP

OLD FOLKS MEETING

There will be an old folks meeting at Coral Hill the first Sunday in July. Everybody is invited to come and bring enough for one more to eat. The doors of both Baptist and Christian churches will be open to accommodate the crowd and the oldest minister on the ground will preach the first sermon regardless what church he belongs to.

22-REP

Greatest Year in History of Market

Perhaps all tobacco markets have prospered during the season just closing, but Glasgow is the only loose leaf market in the world, with full corps of buyers for both Dark and Burley and it has stpped forward to a marked degree. The season close wit a total sale of 15,471,801 pounds, scattering among the farmers a total of $2,979,185. This puts Glasgow up in the front column, as a tobacco market.