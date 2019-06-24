ARCHIVES FOR APRIL 1929

0 Shares

CUMBERLAND COUNTY DAMAGE ABOUT $100,000

Mr. Edward Seller and Mr. Ernest Shuck were instructed by the State Board of Health to visit Burkesville and other towns in the wake of the flood. They distributed chlorinated lime for several hundred wells and advised the citizens in various ways. The river reached the height of 69 feet at Burnside and 56 feet at Burkesville. The water flooded 34 houses in Burkesville from a half foot to the second floor of many buildings, 3 churches, 2 stores, warehouse, 2 basements of the Burkesville Hotel and other buildings.

AIR PLANE SIGN

Our new Air Plane Sign on the roof of the Glasgow Auditorium was viewed last week by local citizens and pronounced by them as showing up good from 2000 feet in the air.

Mr. Alanson Trigg has resigned his position in the Citizens National Bank, a position he has held a number of years. Mr. Trigg’s health, after long confinement, is such that he did not deem it good judgement to longer impair his vitality.

BOX SUPPER SOCIAL

Every lady in Glasgow is invited to attend the Box Supper Social given by the Visiting Committee of the woman’s Board of the new hospital Thursday evening at the gymnasium. The boxes will be sold to the highest bidder. Each lady or girl is expected to bring a box of lunch and the gentleman the buys the box secures the lady as a partner. The Junior Sousa Band will furnish the music.

Mr. Grayson Yancy, who recently purchased the old Times building, just above the Goff building on Washing st., has a crew of hands at work tearing down a large part of it, preparatory to making it a story higher and building a modern plate glass front. Mr. Yancy will extend it 20 feet back, making it 100 feet long and two stories high with high ceilings. It will be one of the roomiest buildings as well as one of the most attractive around the square.

Riner-Hanna Co., real estate operators, have secured the L. W. Preston home and holdings and the fairground property of the South Ky Fair Associations and will on May 8 and 9 dispose of at public auction. The Preston holdings embrace the home place on N. Races St., one lot in Highland Park, another lot back of the Mansfield-Allen homes, and a 90-acre farm on N. Jacksonway on Beaver Creek near the bridge. A lot on Cherry St. will also be sold. The fairgrounds property includes 25 acres and will be subdivided for building purposes. This addition is two miles south of town.

CHURCH-GOERS AND MINISTERS SHOCKED

In his address to the grand jury here Monday, Judge Richardson criticized the ministers of the Glasgow Churches severely. He is quoted as saying that last year the churches of town received only 48 new members, who had never been members of some church before. That the preachers had ceased to preach against sin and that if they did, they would lose half their congregations. Just what the Judge expected to accomplish by such statements as these is beyond our power to comprehend. Personally, we have heard the four leading ministers of town within the last month and we have no hesitancy in saying they all preached against sin with all their power.

A dog in Hart Co. developed hydrophobia Friday and was killed. The pups with which two children, a 7 year and a 10-month-old are being treated for hydrophobia. Several cases have been reported from this and adjoining counties. It might be a good idea for parents to keep a close watch on their pets.

Mr. Addis Britt, with the local personnel of the Ky. Utilities Co., Tuesday received a letter from the main office of the company with a $25 check enclosed, awarded to him for the best essay. Mr. Britt’s friends, which means all who know him, rejoice with him.

Mrs. Carmen Dotson has purchased the Green Tea Room from Mrs. Joe E. Lane. Mrs. Dotson is the widow of MR. Ruel Dotson of this county. She has had experience in Louisville. Mr. and Mrs. Lane will make their home with Mr. and Mrs. Clayton on W. Cherry St.

Mr. Casey Jones, who lives in town, owns a farm two miles from town, which is rented to W. M. Lynn. A few days ago in walking over the farm Mr. Jones found a 15 gallon still in a sink hole. Like a good citizen, Mr. Jones reported the fact to the officers here and Sheriff Matthews and Deputies Britt and Steenbergen went out and brought in the still and destroyed 17 gallons of whiskey, 2 sacks of malt and some singlings. Mr. Lynn was presented to Circuit Court, which was in session, and given a $200 fine and sent to jail for 90 days. “The way of the transgressor is hard.” [singling was a term for low grade whiskey, only run through the still one time -RG]

The Glasgow Branch Railroad has purchased the Samson lot, reaching from the Davidson Bros. lot to the end of W. Washington St. to the Goodman Bros. lot, or nearly so. They will tear down the present depot and will build another depot at the extreme end of the lot, east. Trackage will be laid where the present depot stands.

THE LEGION DREAM HAS COME TRUE

The new lights have been installed in the Court House Yard and add much to the improvements that have been made. The American Legion headed by Mr. Lee Lyons has been working for some time to raise the money to pay for the lights and though he still lacks $50 the lights have been installed and are in use. Now all Glasgow likes is having paved streets on Washington and Race Streets and when these are completed, she will be one of the best looking cities in South Central Ky.

Organization of the 123rd Cavalry, Kentucky National Guard, Glasgow, was completed Monday with completion of work of the Mustering Board. A. E. Ely will be Captain of the unit. Sam Sears, First Lieut. and W. E. Nunn will be first sergeant. The following have been designated as sergeants: James V. Black, Elmer H. Gooden, Henry A. Johnson, will McQuown, Roy B. Payne, Jas. R. Payne.

NEIGHBORS GATHER AND PUT PEDEN’S CROP IN FINE SHAPE

The friends and neighbors of Mr. B. M. Peden, of Union No. 5, whose wife has been sick for some time, met at his home last week with 17 teams and 28 hands and put Mr. Peden’s crop in for him. This was a splendid spirit and show the excellent citizenship of this neighborhood.

Officials of the Chevrolet Company were here Tuesday assisting Glasgow Chevrolet in closing deal with for the J. B. Rogers Livery Stable, Taylor Dearing’s garage and Jenkin’s Welding Shop on South Race and Wayne Streets. The Chevrolet Co. will within the next few weeks erect a $25,000 garage, service and storage station. Frank Richardson, Jr., says it will be the largest and finest between Louisville and Nashville.

Residents of northwest part of Barren Co. are divided over route of proposed connecting road that would link the Jackson and Dixie Highway in Barren Co. Some prefer the Knob Road, some want the Cave City-Lee Seminary Road, others favor the Bearwallow-Horse Cave Rd. One thing is certain; however, these people should get together, agree on route, and then make concerted drive for that particular road. Fighting and disagreement won’t get them anywhere.

AUTO JUMPS DITCH AND TURNS OVER TWICE BEFORE STOPPED

Wendell Ellis was victim of peculiar accident Sunday when his Buick left the road and turned turtle twice before he could stop it. Hurdling a ten foot by five feet wide ditch, the machine, minus one wheel, plowed forward ten feet before it decided to quit. Ellis was unhurt. Accident on North Jacksonway.

The Raymond Construction Co. has contracted to reconstruct on the west side of the public square and west Washington Street, from Green St. its entire distance. It will be built of rock asphalt with a macadam base. This makes a very excellent street and will be a great blessing to Glasgow.

Mrs. Lillie B. Matthews of Bowling Green, was in town Monday, looking for a residence. She will return to Glasgow in the late spring and again make her home here. Her daughter Margarett, who has had a long training in the J. C. Penny chain store in Bowling Green, will become head saleslady in the J. C. Penny store in Glasgow. Her excellent family will be gladly welcomed back to their native county.

The Benefit Easter Hunt given at Brent’s Place, the lovely home of Mr. and Mrs. Brents Dickinson on Maple Driveway, Saturday afternoon by the Flower Committee of the Woman’s Board of the new hospital, was a success. The weather was favorable, and more than a hundred children were there to participate in games and find eggs that were hidden on the ground, about the shrubbery and low tree branches.

MISS E. BAILEY BREAKS NEEDLE OFF IN FINGER

While stitching at the Overall Factory, Tuesday, Miss Evelyn Bailey stuck the machine needle through the little finger of the left hand, a piece of the needle breaking off in the finger. She was carried to Dr. Howard who succeeded in getting the broken piece of the needle out and dressed the wound.