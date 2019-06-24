ARCHIVES FOR APRIL 1959

0 Shares

Death Removes One of City’s Colorful Citizens

William Day Dickinson, 88, who for more than 60 years was one of Glasgow’s most colorful citizens, succumbed Sunday night at the Herod Nursing Home, Bowling Green, where he had resided for several months and where his wife, Nellie Burnett Dickinson still resides. Scarcely a man, woman or child in this section that didn’t know “Day” Dickinson in the 50 years that preceded his retirement in 1943. Prior to that time, he had been a compositor, and with the advent of the “Linotype” the first operator on the Louisville Courier Journal.

Surfacing of the North Jackson Highway from Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home to the intersection of the proposed west By-pass, a distance of 1.827 miles is scheduled for bituminous surfacing according to Sneed Yager, Secretary of he Chamber of Commerce. It is expected that some revisions in the present road may be undertaken to do away with some of the short curves, but this may be wishful thinking.

Hubert Shipley and son, Richard, look over prospects for water for irrigating tobacco this summer. This pond contains 1.4 acres and is one of 53 similar ponds constructed during 1958 in the Barren County Soil Conservation District. ASC cost-shared with 50 percent of cost. Some 1280 ponds have been constructed in the Barren Co. SCD since it was organized in 1946.

Twenty Students from Barren on Western Honor Roll

The group included: Martha Sue Harlin, Ida Frank Bration, Harvey Burd, Carroll Furlong, Marjorie Helm, Noel Lane, Harold Matthews, Larry Mutter, Elizabeth Tidrow, Robert Wiley, James H. Wood, Robert Thum, Martha Bertram, Billey Braden, Patrick Boles, Jessie Reid Brown, Billy Hunt, John Lyon, Marion Reece and Nancy Armstrong.

DINNER-DANCE SATURDAY

Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Faught, Mr. and Mrs. William Muckler and Mr. and Mrs. Myron Harris are entertaining Saturday evening at the Glasgow Country Club with a dinner-dance. Invitations have been issued to around 50 guests and a nautical theme will be carried out in the decorations.

Wendell Honeycutt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chas. B. Honeycutt celebrated his sixth birthday Friday, March 27th with a party at his home in Norris Court.

Seven doctors, all over 80 years of age and still practicing, with a total of 413 years of service to suffering humanity, were guest of honor at an unusual appreciation ceremony Sunday afternoon as guests of Dr. and Mrs. C. C. Howard, and the Barren Co. Medical Society at the RECC auditorium. One honoree, Dr. W. J. Shacklette, of Buffalo, was prevented from attending because of illness.

The honorees presented were:

L. C. Biggers, (88) 59 years, son of a doctor

C. V. Heistand, (88) 63 years

Leslie Richey, (86) 62 years

H. G. Davis, (84) 56 years

C. G. Depp, (83) 58 years

W. F. Owsley, (81) 58 years

W. J. Shacklette, (88) 60 years

The honorees were presented “Kentucky Colonel” commissions issued by Governor Chandler.

Others participating in the program were, Dr. John Dickinson, Dr. William Willard, Dean of the UK Medical School, Robert Grogan, field secretary Kentucky Medical Society and others.

OFFICIAL ATTEMPT TO CURB HUB-CAP LISTING

Sheriff J. P. Jewell has enlisted the Glasgow Police Dept. and local garages in an attempt to curb the theft of hub caps, fender guards, and other “choice” auto accessories with the use of “Vibro Engravers” which will etch the license number on the articles to deter the sale of such stolen articles to reputable dealers.

WOMAN HEADS GRAND JURY FOR THE FIRST TIME

With the convening of the Circuit Court here Monday, Judge Frank W. Jones named Mrs. Ed Peterson as Foreman (or Forelady) of the Grand Jury, which marked the first time a woman has been named to that post in local court history.

The Glasgow Teachers Assn. met Tuesday afternoon for their regular meeting. Elected as officers were Miss Beulah Grooms, president; Miss Mary Davis, vice-president; Mrs. Nell Matthews, secretary; Mrs. Stanley Ramsey, treasurer. Dr. Farley gave an informal talk on school administration after which the meeting adjourned.

Sewell C. Harlin, prominent Glasgow businessman, was named a director of the State Chamber of Commerce at Louisville, Tuesday. Mr. Harlin, former president of the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, capably served for three years as chairman of the industrial committee of which he is still and active member. He worked hard with this committee to bring further industry to Glasgow.

RANNY WILSON CHOSEN AS OUTSTANDING JAYCEE OF ‘58

Outstanding member of the Glasgow Junior Chamber of Commerce was chosen Friday night at the annual Installation Dinner and the honor was bestowed upon Randolph Wilson, Jr., who was presented with an attractive plaque by Ralph Palmore, winner of last year’s award. Mr. Wilson, who also served as vice-president, was chosen for his outstanbdin work with the organization’s projects the past year which included the chairmanship of the Christmas Parade and the Scrapbook committee.

“RED BARN SINCE 1912”

The old landmark the “Red Barn” which was destroyed by a recent storm has been reconstructed at the same location on the farm of G. W. Hawkins, North Jackson Highway, much to the delight of the populace and after a few weeks of seasoning, will be painted the traditional red and will bear a sign reading “Red Barn since 1912”

May 25, 1895 – April 17, 1959

PUBLISHER WILLIAM H. JONES, JR. SUCCUMBS

CITY OF GLASGOW RESOLUTION

William Henry Jones, Jr., a resident of this city his entire life departed this life on April 17, 1959. He was a good Christian and businessman of our community. He served his country in the armed service in time of war and served it in time of peace as Adjutant General of the State of Kentucky, and as publisher of a newspaper in Barren Co. for a long number of years.

Glasgow’s talented young musicians composing the Scottie Band, as well as other solo instrumentalists will be at Western State College Friday and Saturday for participation in the State Band and Music Contests. In addition to three numbers by the concert band, Glasgow will be represented by 12 solo pianists, 21 band instrument soloists and five instrumental ensembles, according to Charles Bethel Honeycutt, director of the Highland aggregation.

Decades of prescription service support the announcement this week of the soon-to-be-open “Taylor’s Prescription Service” which is scheduled to open shortly in the Leech Building right off the Square. Kyle is a familiar face in the pharmacy business, after over 30 years behind the Geo. J. Ellis counter. Joe Donald was with the Jones Apothecary for several years before coming to Glasgow. The firm is dedicated to service with quality drugs and they desire to maintain their reputation through the years of quality and fairness.

RICE BUYS “RECORD SHOP” FROM MRS. JEWELL BODEN

The sale of the “Record Shop” to Ellis Rice at a private figure has been announced by the firm’s owner, Mrs. Jewell Boden. The Business will continue this week in its old stand but will reopen Monday in the Rice Radio and T-V Building on East Main Street.

AIRBOARD ALMOST READY WITH $95,000 PLEDGES

The faith of local folks in the necessity of an adequate airport drew closer to reality with the Chamber of Commerce teams signing $95,000 in surety pledges as of tonight. The agreements go to surety on the airport notes is a necessary requisite for the Board to proceed with present plans. The remaining $5,000 in surety pledges is expected momentarily and Glasgow will properly begin to proceed to take its rightful place in the air age which it so long has neglected.

Marine Pfc. Algun S. Faught, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas S. Faught, 205 College St., Glasgow, departed Camp Legume, N. C. on April 14 with the 12th Provisional Marine Brigade to take part in amphibious exercises at Vieques, Puerto Rico.

