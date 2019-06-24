WCLU

ARCHIVES FOR APRIL 1969

April 1969

The Republican

April 3, 1969 – 2,000 women are in Glasgow attending the annual meeting of the Kentucky Baptist Women’s Missionary Union. The host church is Glasgow Baptist Church.

James Depp, Barren County School Superintendent for the past two years, will retire after the current school year.

New Garden Club Officers are Mrs. Fred Ganter, President, Mrs. Irl Worsham, VP, Mrs. Gilbert Wells, Treasurer, Mrs. Rex Hayes, Secretary.

AD- Ideal Hardware – Race Street – 100 lb. Michigan peat moss $2.19, 50 lb Michigan peat moss $1.19 and 6 cubic ft. bale Canadian Peat Moss $4.95 bale.

Servicemen serving – Spec. 4 Bernice L Glass, Pvt. Morris Likens, Pvt. Bernie W Rupe, Pvt. Gary B Jolly and Pvt. Jerry R. Turner.

AD- Announcing the opening of Martin’s Laundromat – Glasgow’s newest and most modern Laundromat on Happy Valley Road, next to Betty’s Minit Trip. Clyde Martin, Owner.

April 10, 1969 – The entire Police Force resigns at Cave City, after questions arise about allocations of wrecker business.

Linda Childress (Rodgers), daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dick Childress of Lamb, is the scholarship winner given by the Barren County Teachers’ Association.

Clifton Guffey, SCRTC executive, is named President of Post B TPA.

Assistant Postmaster, James Rogers, was named officer in charge of the Glasgow Facility. The position has been vacant for nearly 4 years, as a result of disputes over regulations governing qualifications of various candidates.

AD- Greenleaf Nursery – Large stock of Geraniums, Petunias and other bedding plants. Big Boy and Big Early Tomato Plants. Open Saturday and Sunday 1-5.

Star Students and teachers are honored by Glasgow Barren County Chamber of Commerce – Emily Jane Turner and her teacher Joane Smith,(Hiseville) Ammie Whitney Craighead and her teacher Ruth Newberry Saunders,(Caverna) and Mitchell Nance and his teacher, Mrs. W. L. Harwood.(Glasgow)

April 17, 1969 – Work continues on the new addition to the T J Samson Community Hospital.

Lt. Col. Joe L Travis, 37 year old Glasgow attorney, is the new president of the Kentucky National Guard Association of Kentucky.

Five young people from Barren, Butler and Monroe Counties attended the 4-H Youth Conference in Washington, DC – Larry M Bunch, Joyce Bagwell, Loyce Bagwell, Barbara Geary and Melanie Bowman.

AD-It’s that time of year again – Wallpaper Sale – 100s of patterns to choose from – ½ price at Phillips Paint and Paper Store, 107 E. Main Street.(Hazel and Oval Nichols Phillips, Owners)

More Servicemen – Phillip Alexander, Roger Houchin, Roger Carter, Carol Reagan, James l Ray, Kenneth Massey, William Sexton, Bill Bartley, Ernest Chambers and Albert Britt.

April 24, 1969 – Groundbreaking is held for the new Central Center Shopping Center.

The new Hiseville Post Office was officially dedicated Sunday with over 100 Barren County residents, officials and others present.

Temple Hill High School Senior Play “Beauty and the Beef” will be given Saturday, April 26.

AD – Glasgow Marine – 31 E South – Custom built trailer hitches $15.95 plus installation.

A round of festive events for GHS Graduating Class began Friday night at the Junior Senior Banquet at the High School, followed by a dance at the Liberty Street Gym.

Glasgow’s Fire department snorkel truck will be on display Sunday, April 27 in the parking lot behind Citizens Bank from 10-4.

 

 

