ARCHIVES FOR APRIL 1979

April 1979

Glasgow Daily Times

April 1, 1979 – Several people were hurt where a tornado touched down in Barren County. The twister hit first the southwest corner of Merry Oaks, traveled across Hwy 68/80, Cumberland Parkway and Hwy. 90, then struck the Poynter Lake area, Hickory Hill Subdivision and finally the Tick Ridge Road.

April 2, 1979 – Glasgow and Cave City received grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Glasgow received $600,000 and Cave City $500,000.

BCHS FBLA Winners at District were Pam Lawrence, Gary Norman, Vickie Ellison and Glenna Bacon.

April 3, 1979 – Bobby Richardson announced his candidacy for re-election as State Representative for the 23rd District, composed of Barren and Metcalfe Counties.

GHS students placed third in a regional speech meet at WKU – Vanessa Van, Trina Wells, Nan Norris, Stacy Short, Connie Vance, Melinda Smith, Monica Edwards, Tracy Billingsley, Sheryl Dieball, Allison Ellis, John Broadbent, Jeff Smith, Matt Gore, Greg Mullins, Robert Dotson, Miller Dickinson, Rocky Pierce, Charlie Royse and Julia Kingrey.

April 4, 1979 – The Courier Journal Spelling Bee Winners at Austin Tracy School are 1st Place, Lisa Wood, 2nd place, Angela Parnell, and 3rd place, Martha Steenbergen.

April 5, 1979 – While vacationing, Mr. and Mrs. Wendell Bush, 500 E. Main Street, visited their son, Senior Chief Petty Officer George J Bush and his family. The high point of the week was a one day cruise aboard the USS Raleigh where it was announced by the commanding officer to their 400 man crew that the Raleigh is most likely the only war ship in the US Navy with 3 generations on board. Mr. Bush, his son, Chief Bush and grandson Brad Bush.

Billy Poore and Fred Riley are now manufacturing supervisors at R R Donnelly and Sons.

April 6, 1979 – Two Glasgow residents along with the State Leader of the Ku Klux Klan and the Klan’s state secretary were indicted by the Barren County Grand Jury for charges of criminal conspiracy to commit murder.

April 8, 1979 – Barren County High School students participated in the Regional Speech Tournament at WKU. Rick Sexton, Jeff Carver, Tammy Clark and Steve Newberry received superior ratings and competed at the state level.

April 9, 1979 – Liz Taylor visits the state of Kentucky. She arrived in Louisville to attend a political fund raiser with her husband, Senator John Warner, R- Va.

April 10, 1979 – The Scottie Band won the prestigious Governor’s Cup at the Festival of States Competition in St. Petersburg, Florida.

April 11, 1979 – Horse Cave Theatre board member, Jon Voight, won Best Actor for his role in “Coming Home”.

April 12, 1979 – Mrs. Matilda Elmore celebrated her 102nd birthday.

April 13, 1979 – Workmen finish demolition of buildings on S. Green Street for the development of the new Citizens Bank.

April 16, 1979 – Glasgow’s Greg Cash leads Scotties in a no hitter against Edmonson County.

April 18, 1979 – KET filming a play in Glasgow. The Boyd’s Creek Road and surrounding area is being used as the setting for a one act play entitled “Antic Spring”. The cast are six students from Glasgow Junior High School – Jerry McCoy, Leslie Tate, Leslie Reagan, Greg Elder, Spencer Benedict and Latokia Bush. An antique car owned by Garnett Vance was used in the production.

April 19, 1979 – The Terry McBrayer for Governor Campaign was in Glasgow. An estimated 1200 people came by a reception held at the home of State Rep. Bobby Richardson.

April 20, 1979 – The contract for construction of the Cave City Convention Center was awarded to Jinkin Essex Co. of E-town during a meeting of the Cave City Convention Center Commissioners. According to Wayne Gaunce, Chairman of the Commission, the building will cost approximately $1 million dollars.

April 22, 1979 – Career Day is held at BCHS – Carolyn Harp, Lenora Steenbergen, Doug Combs, Dorothy McCubbin, Charlotte Stevens, Bobby Wilkerson and Jane Howard were some of the career people talking to students.’

April 23, 1979- James Bastien and Melinda DeBut are Optimist Club Oratorical Winners.

April 24, 1979 – 3rd Annual Farm City Expo to begin Friday.

April 25, 1979 – Randolph N Smith, Cumberland County Historian, address the South Central Kentucky Historical and Genealogical Society’s meeting. His topic was “Pioneer Path to Central Kentucky”.

A new body shop on Industrial Drive Opens – Employees are Ronnie Nichols, David Beasley, Gail Shaw, Rex Dubree, Bob Linder and Billy Pedigo.

April 27, 1979 – Albert Prerost, MD, has opened offices at Community Medical Center.

April 30, 1979 – Dr. Fred Ganter, 65 year old, ran in the 13.1 mile Kentucky Derby Festival Mini-Marathon in Louisville. Ganter, a local optometrist and a born again jogger, finished the race in about 2 1/2 hours.