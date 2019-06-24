WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

ARCHIVES FOR APRIL 1989

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

April 1989

Glasgow Daily Times

April 3, 1989 – Hart County Attorney, Munfordville Police Judge and Horse Cave Judge Harry H Wilson passes away.

AD- Mac’s Leather and Gifts – New shipment now arriving- Leather Fringe, Suede Jackets, Biker Jackets and Belts.

April 4, 1989 – Jeff Hall rubs off the first lottery ticket in Glasgow. It was bought at Minit Mart.

April 5, 1989 – Two $1000 winners in Glasgow Lottery Sales – Steve Estes and Roxie Hatfield.

Area Servicemen – Barry A Rutledge, Mark D West, Donnie D Harp and Tracy N Poindexter.

April 7, 1989 – Walter Baker is the new president of Post B TPA.

April 9, 1989 – Ashland oil Company donates $5,000.00 to the local YMCA effort.

AD-Open House at Diane’s Beauty Salon – Diane Simpson and Carol Williams. Also Opening April 10th, A Catered Affair through Longhunters Inn, Rita Woodson and Lou Hancock.

Doug Depp signs with Campbellsville College to play football.

April 10, 1989 – Ground is broken for the St. Helen’s Catholic Church’s new Parish Center on Calvary Drive.

April 12, 1989 – BCHS Band Director Karen Speaker asks BC Board for financial help in reviving the Trojan Band.

April 13, 1989 – Work on the extension of Dexter Drive is expected to begin this summer. Dexter’s intersection with Glenview Drive will extend to Homewood Blvd, a distance of 2550 feet.

April 14, 1989 – 1989 Kiwanis Farm/City Expo opens at Kentucky Tobacco Sales.

April 16, 1989 – “Famous People Players” will perform Thursday, April 20th at the Plaza Theatre.

Bryan Baysinger, Senior Golfer at GHS, has signed a golf scholarship at WKU.

April 17, 1989 – Dana Taylor, Temple Hill native, is named new director of Metcalfe County’s MARC Park. (She passed away in December of 2018)

April 19, 1989 – Dogwood Lighting in Glasgow is set for Friday and Saturday this week.

April 20, 1989 – Two killed and two more wounded in Tompkinsville shooting Thursday morning.

April 21, 1989 – GHS Baseball Camp was held last week.

April 23, 1989 – Fire gutted the Corner Restaurant on the square in Edmonton Saturday night.

April 24, 1989 – The Glasgow/Barren County Farmers Market, formerly on W. Front Street, will move to a new location on Columbia Ave, at the Burley Tobacco Warehouse parking lot.

April 25, 1989 – Election Day in Barren County – Heavy turnout of voters in the Glasgow Independent School District to vote on the 3% utility tax.

April 26, 1989 – Glasgow voters say no to Utility tax – 1974-1042.

April 27, 1989 – Area Servicemen – James E Vance, David S Williams, Rhonda L Stephenson-Earls, William A Turner, and Dennis V Bunch.

April 28, 1989 – Friday night on TV – ABC – Perfect Strangers, Full House, Mr. Belvedere, Just the Ten of Us and 20/20.

 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting. Please do not request the same person two years in a row.
  • We will draw a name on Friday to see who wins the Little Taste of Texas Dinner. If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.