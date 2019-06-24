ARCHIVES FOR APRIL 1989

0 Shares

April 1989

Glasgow Daily Times

April 3, 1989 – Hart County Attorney, Munfordville Police Judge and Horse Cave Judge Harry H Wilson passes away.

AD- Mac’s Leather and Gifts – New shipment now arriving- Leather Fringe, Suede Jackets, Biker Jackets and Belts.

April 4, 1989 – Jeff Hall rubs off the first lottery ticket in Glasgow. It was bought at Minit Mart.

April 5, 1989 – Two $1000 winners in Glasgow Lottery Sales – Steve Estes and Roxie Hatfield.

Area Servicemen – Barry A Rutledge, Mark D West, Donnie D Harp and Tracy N Poindexter.

April 7, 1989 – Walter Baker is the new president of Post B TPA.

April 9, 1989 – Ashland oil Company donates $5,000.00 to the local YMCA effort.

AD-Open House at Diane’s Beauty Salon – Diane Simpson and Carol Williams. Also Opening April 10th, A Catered Affair through Longhunters Inn, Rita Woodson and Lou Hancock.

Doug Depp signs with Campbellsville College to play football.

April 10, 1989 – Ground is broken for the St. Helen’s Catholic Church’s new Parish Center on Calvary Drive.

April 12, 1989 – BCHS Band Director Karen Speaker asks BC Board for financial help in reviving the Trojan Band.

April 13, 1989 – Work on the extension of Dexter Drive is expected to begin this summer. Dexter’s intersection with Glenview Drive will extend to Homewood Blvd, a distance of 2550 feet.

April 14, 1989 – 1989 Kiwanis Farm/City Expo opens at Kentucky Tobacco Sales.

April 16, 1989 – “Famous People Players” will perform Thursday, April 20th at the Plaza Theatre.

Bryan Baysinger, Senior Golfer at GHS, has signed a golf scholarship at WKU.

April 17, 1989 – Dana Taylor, Temple Hill native, is named new director of Metcalfe County’s MARC Park. (She passed away in December of 2018)

April 19, 1989 – Dogwood Lighting in Glasgow is set for Friday and Saturday this week.

April 20, 1989 – Two killed and two more wounded in Tompkinsville shooting Thursday morning.

April 21, 1989 – GHS Baseball Camp was held last week.

April 23, 1989 – Fire gutted the Corner Restaurant on the square in Edmonton Saturday night.

April 24, 1989 – The Glasgow/Barren County Farmers Market, formerly on W. Front Street, will move to a new location on Columbia Ave, at the Burley Tobacco Warehouse parking lot.

April 25, 1989 – Election Day in Barren County – Heavy turnout of voters in the Glasgow Independent School District to vote on the 3% utility tax.

April 26, 1989 – Glasgow voters say no to Utility tax – 1974-1042.

April 27, 1989 – Area Servicemen – James E Vance, David S Williams, Rhonda L Stephenson-Earls, William A Turner, and Dennis V Bunch.

April 28, 1989 – Friday night on TV – ABC – Perfect Strangers, Full House, Mr. Belvedere, Just the Ten of Us and 20/20.