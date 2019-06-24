ARCHIVES FOR APRIL 1999

0 Shares

April 1999

Glasgow Daily Times

April 1, 1999 –

Featured story in GDT on Greyhound Bus Depot in Cave City – Opal Robertson is the only employee. 8 buses stop at depot daily, four going south and four going north.

April 2, 1999 – Melvin L Houk is named the new principal at Happy Valley Elementary School.

April 4, 1999 – Anniversaries celebrated – 50th of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Wilkinson, Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Durham, 60th of Mr. and Mrs. James J Jolly and 40th for Mr. and Mrs. J B Emberton.

April 5, 1999 – Barren River Rod and Gun Club’s Annual “Crappie Thon” is set for this weekend.

April 6, 1999 – Cave City’s new Cracker Barrel will open May 17.

April 7, 1999 – The 3rd District PTA Spelling Bee Winners include Wesley Dyer, Jon David Hammer, Tessa Ford and Andrew Hannagen.

April 8, 1999 –Doctor’s Day was held on March 30 at T J Samson Community Hospital.

April 9, 1999 – TPA holds its annual meeting. Beverly White is the new President.

April 11, 1999 – Work continues on N. Race Street near T J Samson where the street is being widened.

April 12, 1999 – Glasgow Musicale holds annual Easter Breakfast at the Glasgow Golf and Country Club. J J Downing elected President for coming year.

April 13, 1999 – John Poynter is named Cave City Police Chief.

Habitat for Humanity holds 4th ground breaking on Lee Street.

April 15, 1999 – Bids are in to build the new Barren County Administration Building.

April 16, 1999 – South Green Street Church of Christ “Friends and Family Day” will be Sunday, April 18. Steve Higginbotham, Pastor.

April 17, 1999 – Terry’s 1st Anniversary sale – Storewide sale – 25% off. 110 E Public Square. (Would love to hear “Unforgettable”)

April 20, 1999 – Southern Ky Team Penning Competition was recently held at WKU. Local rider, Kristie Payne moves on to the American Quarter Horse Association Team Pinning Championship in Oklahoma City this fall.

April 21, 1999 – The name “Museum of the Barrens” is changed to South Central Kentucky Cultural Center which hopefully will be open by the end of this year. (Officially opened in fall of 2000)

April 22, 1999 –

Early morning drug bust began with 30 indictments being served.

April 23, 1999 – Recent Births – Nicolas Wayne England, Justin Wayne Sturgeon, Nicholas Cooper Chaplin and Hunter Michael Bullock.

April 25, 1999 – Area schools provide group sessions by Lifeskills therapists following the recent Columbine tragedy.

Nancy Button is named State Honorary Member at FHA/HERO Meeting and Glenn Flanders was chosen as Outstanding Administrator.

April 27, 1999 – South Green Street Elementary School’s 5th grade presents “Wizard of Oz”.

April 28, 1999 – AD – NFB will open May 3, 1999 at their new building on 300 W. Main Street.

April 29, 1999 – Benjamin Copass is named Chapter Star Farmers at Barren County FFA Banquet.

April 30, 1999 – Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home finds the Chernobyl Virus in their computer Monday morning. The virus originated in Taiwan and was first distributed through faulty software programs to attach to Windows 95.

GHS presents “Our Town” – Maggie Brown and Aaron Ferguson are two of the cast members.