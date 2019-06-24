ARCHIVES FOR APRIL 2009

0 Shares

April 2009

Barren County Progress

April 2, 2009 – Glasgow Christian Academy sets the 4th Annual Warrior Walk for April 3.

AD – Moon’s General Store, 88, Ky. Grand opening Saturday, April 4th.

Renovations on the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library’s new facility continues at the location on S. Green Street.

Cave Area Businesses celebrate and promote Tourism – Wax Museum, Park Mammoth, Mammoth Cave Canoe and Kayak, Mammoth Cave National Park, Ky. Down Under, Mammoth Cave Adventures, American Cave, Jesse James Riding Stables, Dinaosur World, and Cave City Downtown Antiques.

April 9,2009 – “Maddie’s Wall” is dedicated at Kosair’s (Now Norton’s) Children’s Hospital. (Maddie Morgan, daughter of Tony and Donna Morgan).

Citizens’ Police Academy program announced by the Glasgow Police Department.

Deadline for Barren County, Ky. Family History Book submissions is extended to May 30, 2009. (Sponsored by SCKCC)

Park City Homemakers met for their March meeting at the home of Anita Garland who also presented the program “Do It Yourself – Maintenance and Remodeling”.

April 16, 2009 – Members of the First Freewill Baptist Church were picking up trash on the Pritchardsville Road as part of the Trash for Cash program throughout the county.

The movie “FireProof” will be shown at the Horse Cave Baptist Church April 19th.

Glasgow/Barren County Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee hosted a tour of Barren County Farms belong to Keith Long, Doug Furlon and Larry Waldon.

Article “Down Home” featured a word sketch on the History of Metcalfe County. Summer Shade’s Dental Parlor was the first dental establishment in Metcalfe County and Edmund Rogers was the founder of Edmonton.

Elaine Bragg was recently honored by Temple Hill Elementary School . She is one of the cafeteria ladies and recently completed the requirements for her GED.

April 22, 2009 – BCHS Greenhouse is now open to the community Monday thru Friday 8-3.

A prominent Burkesville businessman, David Long, dies in a plane crash Saturday p.m. near Ferris Creek Road in Dubree.

Cave City approves Sunday Alcohol Sales.

2nd Annual “Butterflies for Maddie” 5K Run/Walk is held on Saturday. (Maddie died of Pulmonary Veno-Oclusive Disease in 2005).

Stephen Murphy is named the new principal at Hiseville Elementary School.

April 29, 2009 – Family and friends said goodbye to Sgt. Justin Garrett Wilkerson, 22, after his passing at Ft. Knox. He had served in Afghanistan last year and was undergoing rehabilitation at Ft. Knox.

Glenn Miller Orchestra to perform at the Plaza Theatre Friday, May 15.

Cave City Chamber of Commerce Spring Pageant Grand Supreme Girl is Carly Paige Upchurch and Grand Supreme Boy is Ashton Martin.

T J Samson celebrates 40 years of Auxiliary service to the hospital. Alison Galbraith and Mary Bridges Jones were named Volunteers of the Year.