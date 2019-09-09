ARCHIVES FOR AUGUST 1919

0 Shares

01 – REP

LIBERTY SIX AND DODGE BROTHERS AUTOMOBILES

I have the agency for the famous Liberty Six and Dodge Brothers for Barren County. Each of these cars represents a different class automobile and easily are leaders in their classes. They are medium priced, and a demonstration will prove their worth. Call on me for a trial.

R. Leech, Glasgow, KY [ I believe this is Brice Leech 1886-1975 – RG]

02 – REP

NEW TELEPHONE SYSTEM

We are very much crowded for room this week but must take space to say that the proposed installation of the automatic telephone system seem to be the thing to do. The rates will be a little higher, but the service will be so much better that his will far over balance the cost.

03 – REP

Some of the unsightly trees have been removed or are being removed from the courthouse yard, and already a marked improvement in the appearance is noticeable. When the job is completed as planned by the landscape artist, everybody will be proud of their courthouse square.

04 – REP

On August 3rd the death angel visited the home of Mr. & Mrs. Adam Lohden and claimed for its victim their little infant daughter. She was desperately ill for several days. A precious on from us is gone.

04 – REP

Mrs. Nettie Depp has returned from Nevada where she has been visiting her brother, Mr. Tip Depp. She was accompanied home by her little niece, Miss Fanette Depp.

05

ROCKY HILL

The people around here are at work on the road from here to Haywood, and part of it is done. The seven miles of it will be finished this week and when finished will be a beauty.

The drought is still with us and everything is drying up fast. Pastures have played out and farmers are feeding stock like it was wintertime.

06 – REP

KNOB LICK

Rev. Veachel Jones will begin a revival meeting at Wisdom Cumberland Presbyterian Church the 3rd Sunday night in August. Everyone welcome.

Mr. Elmer Gooden and MR. Jerry Boles have bought new Ford cars. Mr. Dave Brown has bought Mr. Boles old car.

07 – REP

Dr. M. F. Biggers, having sold his home on Maple Driveway, has purchased Mr. J. T. Curry’s home on E. Wayne St. for $3,750.

08 – REP

Mrs. Ellen Shirley of Hiseville fell last Saturday night and broke her hip. She was holding a light for someone to fix their buggy and the horse got frightened. She turned to get out of the way and fell and broke her hip. She is doing as well as could be expected.

09 – REP

The big gusher on the Philp Lawrence farm is now sending oil through the 4-inch line to Smith’s Grove, a distance of 10 miles. No pump being required as the pressure from the well is so great.

10 – REP

A tremendous crowd attended the sale of property belonging to the estate of the late Mr. Lewis Peden, on Fallen Timber, yesterday and property brought record breaking prices. The land, 320 acres, sols in separate tracts$27,500 and then put together brought $28,500, Messrs. Hubert Bowles and Brent Smith being the purchasers.

11 – REP

Mr. Alanson Trigg has resigned as cashier of the Trigg National Bank and Mr. Thomas C. Dickinson, who has just returned from service in France, has been elected cashier in his stead. Mr. Dickinson was assistant cashier before he left for the army, and Miss Lallah Rapp, who has been acting in that capacity in his absence has been elected by the Directors to that position.

12 – REP

MORRISON PARK

The camp meeting closed at this place Sunday night July 28th. Several souls were saved, good order prevailed throughout the meeting. Bro. Squires and Bro. Wimberly did some good preaching assisted by Bro. Edgar Minick of Glasgow who is a wonderful power for good.

13 – REP

VOLUNTEER ROAD WORK

14 – REP

A call has been made for volunteer road worker, with or without teams, to meet at the Fallen Timber bridge, on the Burkesville road next Wednesday and Thursday, and work the road from there to Eighty Eight. The ladies of the neighborhood will furnish dinner and the men are expected to work like men should. If there is a section of road in the United States which needs work, this is it. Farmers are not rushed with work now, and it is the duty of all who possibly can to take a day or two off and help in this greatly needed work.

15 – REP

ELBOW SPRINGS

Several from here attended the moonlight at Mr. John Depp’s Saturday night, reporting a nice time

A number of young folks gathered at the home of Mr. Mack Piercy’s last Saturday night in honor of their guests, Misses Tissie Peden & Ellen Coombs of Christian County.

16 – REP

Hoover Huff, a young soldier, is here on furlough to visit his mother, Mrs. Tom Pedigo, of the Oil Well country. Mr. Huff has had a rather remarkable experience for one of his age. He enlisted in the army two years ago, before he was 15 years of age. In less than six months when was in France. He was there 18 months and was on the front in five battles. Now he returns to his old home, well and hearty, have a man’s experience, and not yet 17 years old.

17 – REP

Mr. Hascal Bowles of the Sulphur lick country lost his dwelling and all contents by fire, a few days ago. It was a nice six room house, and the loss was about $2.000, with $750, insurance.

18 – REP

Messrs. Paul Holman, T. J. Samson and Roy Watkins have purchased the John Lewis building, a fine three-story structure on Main and Green streets, for $25,000.

19 – REP

The old post office building is being remodeled and divided into two rooms. The Glasgow Telephone Co. will occupy one room and a Horse Cave Auto Company will occupy the other.

20 – REP

18 cents a package.

Camels are in a class by themselves – Easily the most refreshing, the most likable cigarette you ever smoked. You can prove that! Simply compare Camels puff-by-puff with any cigarette in the world at any price! Put quality, flavor and cigarette satisfaction to the ultimate test!

21 – REP

KNOB LICK

The school at Sugar Plant is progressing fine under the care of Mr. Charlie Harper.

22 – REP

ROCKY HILL

Jim Payne is the first man down here to cut tobacco. He cut a lot Saturday. He has a nice lot of Burley.

23 – REP

Richard Garnett recently discharged from overseas service in the Marine Corps is her visiting his mother, Mrs. Mattie Garnett.