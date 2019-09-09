ARCHIVES FOR AUGUST 1929

0 Shares

BUS BURNED AT HORSE CAVE

At five o’clock Tuesday evening, the Consolidated Bus Line, lost a bus by fire while standing in front of the Comstock Drug Store in Horse Cave, on its way from Louisville to Nashville. The fire was discovered by a small smoke from the rear and the driver attempted to stop it with a fire extinguished, but failed, and the thirty passengers narrowly escaped with their lives., losing all their baggage which was on top of the bus. Among the passengers was Mrs. Garland Ford of Cave City. The loss was estimated at $8,000. The plate glass windows in the drug store were broken by the heat.

NEELY-EWING DISSOLVED MR. NEELY TO OWENSBORO

Mr. John Gray Neely has sold his interest in the Neely-Ewing Motor Co. to his partner, Mr. R. G. Ewing, and will leave about Aug. 10 for Owensboro, where he will again make his home. This is not because of any dissatisfaction with Glasgow, but is made necessary by the death of his father, a leading businessman of Owensboro, and he has to return to take charge of the settlement of the estate his father left.

MERRY MAKES HOUSE CALL

A large gray airplane flew low over town Monday morning, and dropped a message to Mr. T. P. Dickinson. Someone carried the letter to Mr. Dickinson, and on opening it found the following message: “Greeting, T. P.; Would like to drop down and have breakfast with you but have a luncheon engagement in Fort Worth. Cherio, Howard Merry” Mr. Merry it will be remembered as one of the Merry Bros. who used to live in Glasgow but moved to Texas.

It seems to be understood, and is a fact, that the establishment of a landing field for airplanes is in contemplation here, and the promoters are laying their plans. Messrs. R. H. Norris and Stanley Warder visited St. Louis last week where a large factory of airplanes has been established, with a view of getting ideas – and they got them in plenty.

Ely Drugs are now completing the remodeling of the entire store. When you see it, you will see one of the most modernistic drug stores in the state, if not the entire south.

The fixtures are of the latest modernistic design and are matched throughout in fountain and tables.

Something over three years ago Mr. Ely bought the stand on north side of the square, formerly owned by Lawrence and Woodson. He has built up his business on a sound policy of Quality and Service.

Dougherty Bros. have sold the two-story brick business house adjoining their grocery to Mr. F. N. Bradford, possession given at once. Of course, the price is “a private figure”, but it is well located and is therefore a valuable piece of property. It will continue to be used by Potts and Davis as a restaurant on the ground floor and Mrs. Davis will use the second floor for roomers.

An effort is being made to complete a hard surface road from Flippin to the Tompkinsville Road by Bethlehem and subscriptions are now being taken in Glasgow, to supplement the subscriptions donated by the Monroe County citizens.

Arnett Grove School Notes

The first month of school closed Friday, Aug 9 with and average attendance of 40, and an enrollment of 49. This is pretty good considering the smallpox scare and sore arms from vaccination. Some new pupils are expected this month.

Billy Pedigo, playing a fast driving game, defeated Paul Holman in the finals of the Glasgow Tennis Tournament here 6-0, 8-6, 5-7, 6-3. Pedigo’s playing was of the highest caliber from the start of the tourney.

Uri Nelson and Bill Harpst were the victors in the men’s doubles, defeating George Ellis and Paul Holman. In the finals of the mixed doubles, George Ellis and Jane Williams trimmed Mary Roach and Billy Pedigo.

FAMOUS WOODS-HALL RANCH BRINGS $100,000 AT AUCTION

The Gen. E. H. Woods farm (Woods-Hall Ranch of 2,700 acres in Allen county) sold at public auction Tuesday. The property realized $100,000. More than 5,000 persons were on hand Monday for the sale, which was continued over Tuesday because of the congestion and inability of bidders to be heard. Selling price of the land ranged from 415 to $80 per acre. The home place went to David Moir, for many years connected with the farm. Other purchasers included T. J. Samson, Omar Johnson and Sam Read.

E. Walbert, this city, has accepted agency for the Roosevelt strait eight automobile made by the Marmon Co. This is said to be one of the best cars on the market.

[photo from internet — The Roosevelt was the first automobile in America with a straight-eight engine to be priced under $1,000, with the sedan and coupe selling for $995 – made in 1929 and 1930 – RG]

OVERALL FACTORY TO INCREASE FORCE; PAYROLL $1,000 WEEKLY

The Washington Manufacturing Co., operators of the overall factory here, has purchased all equipment of the Good Wear Overall Co., Louisville, and distributed same to the Scottsville, Glasgow and Franklin factories of the concern. This means fifty additional machines for the Glasgow plant. The local factory, one of group of ten, has weekly payroll of $1,000 and now produced 600 dozen garments each week.

5,000 gathered at Cave City Friday and Saturday for the annual meet of Liberty Association (colored) of Baptists. Perfect order prevailed, and the expert handling of the crowd and the excellent program reflected the untiring work of of T. M. Duff, master of ceremonies. The white people of Cave City donated liberally to make the gather the success it was.

The checker tournament between Barren and Warren county players in Bowling Green Friday night resulted in a tie, each team winning 30 of the games played. The Barren players who journeyed to Bowling Green were: R. L. Lessenberry, Morris Lessenberry, H. T. Johnson, B. B. Smith, Roger Pritchard and Veachel Jones. Warren county players will be here to-night for return engagement. The games will be played in the lobby of Hotel Liberty, Public invited to witness them.

Judge V. H. Jones, Senator W. A. Yates, Howe Ralston and E. L. Kerley were in Frankfort, Tuesday in interest of the South Jacksonway, in Barren Co. They were informed that road would have to go through another winter before final finish could be made but were assured that 3 inches more rock would be put on in the spring and followed by bituminous treatment

HORSE CAVE

MIDWAY RESTAURANT CHANGES HAND

Mr. and Mrs. Harry G. Moran of Horse Cave have sold the Midway Restaurant at that place to three sisters, Mrs. Ruth Callahan and Misses Esther and Ray Winn of this place, who will take charge today. Mrs. Callahan and the Misses Winn are among our finest young ladies, and while we regret to give them up, Horse Cave is mighty fortunate in securing their citizenship. It goes without question that the Midway restaurant will continue as one of the most popular restaurants in this section of the state. Mr. Moran will remain in Horse Cave, in charge of his ice cream factory. [Mrs. Moran, Lottie Myers, was the sister of Elbert Jewell Myers, Sr. – RG]

CARVER BROTHERS ARE GIVEN A TRY-OUT

The famous Carver Bros., musicians were given a try-out before a representative of the Paramount Record Co. Mr. A. L. Sisco, who is agent for Paramount Records here arranged the meeting, which was held last week. The agents present seem pleased with the concert given and indicated that they may be called to play before the microphone, to make some records. The quartet is composed of Messrs. Lorenzo D. Carver, his brother Mr. Robert J. Carver, Warner G. Carver and his brother Noble W. Carver. The two pair of brothers being cousins to the other two, and they are all artists on stringed instruments.

Tuesday, one of the most important events of southern Kentucky, will take place in the opening of the Community Hospital, which has been extremely advertised. This hospital will mean much to the people of Barren and adjoining counties, as every facility know to medical science will be provided at this hospital. Dr. McCormack makes the statement that no hospital in the country is superior, and that Glasgow is fast becoming the health center of the state.

HOSPITAL WILL NEED CANNED FRUITS, FRESH VEGATABLES

Is there anything going to waste in your garden or on your farm? If so, they can be used for the patients in the new Community Hospital, which will open Sept. 3rd. Come and see the great display of fresh vegetables, canned fruits and jellies which will be contributed by all who want to do their bit. Many friends of the hospital throughout this entire area of ten or more counties wish to have a part in establishing this great institution whose aim and motto is “To do something for the welfare of mankind.”