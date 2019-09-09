ARCHIVES FOR AUGUST 1959

0 Shares

01

BILLY VAUGHN WILL VISIT

Glasgow’s own Billy Vaughn and daughter Zona, are arriving Sunday from Hollywood, Calif. For a visit with his mother, Mrs. A. R. Vaughn, and his sisters, Mrs. W. H. Grissom, Mrs. Bill Simmons and Mrs. Robert Biggers and their families. He plans to attend the reunion of the 1939 Glasgow High School Class. Incidentally, on Thursday on Channel 8 there will be a rerun of the Gale Storm show in which Mr. Vaughn was seen by many of his Glasgow friends last winter.

02

ANNIE OAKLEY???? COULD BE

A modern-day Annie Oakley may be in the offing if the prowess shown Tuesday by Elaine Williams is any indication. Ten-year old Elaine, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. T. V. Williams, Muncie, Ind., is visiting her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. W. M. Williams on East Cherry St., and sighted a garter snake in the rose bush next to the house. Taking her trusty b-b gun in hand in two shots made short work of the reptile. The word is out for all snaked to beware.

03

SIDEWALK DAYS PROMISES WEEKEND FESTIVAL HERE

Many bargains are offered to sidewalk shoppers by the Glasgow retail Merchants in the ads in this addition. They are not just “So-Called bargains” bit actual items of value that you use every day. Now is the time to stock up. Another added attraction awaiting you on the “Square” this weekend will be sponsored by the J. O. Frank Co. They will give away a fresh dressed fryer every thirty minutes to the person guessing the closest to the amount of investment in their building and equipment on the Roseville Road. Make plans to attend the biggest Glasgow Sidewalk days of all.

04

BRUNCH-BRIDGE TUESDAY

Mrs. Nelson Pott entertained Tuesday at her beautiful new home to which she recently moved on rt. 7. The brunch-bridge was given honoring here mother and sister. Covers were laid for 32 guests and prizes were won by Mrs. George Ellis, Jr., high score, Mrs. Lewis Dickinson, second high score and Mrs. William Folks, Jr. Consolation. The hostess present fift prizes to the honorees. Lovely arrangements of summer flowers graced the home throughout.

05

SIDEWALK DAYS

Men’s Fall Jackets $1 Each

Blouse and Jamica Set $1 set

Men’s Ivy League Pants $1 each

There will be hundreds more bargains on special sale

DOLLAR GENERAL STORE

244 South Green Street

[U S Bank presently locate there -RG]

06

BY-PASS ROUTE APPROVED

According to Buddy Pride the State and Federal Highway Depts. have approved the by-pass route for Glasgow. For all practical purposes, the route is the same as the preliminary route which ran west of Glasgow from the new construction north of the city limits along the vicinity of Jump’s Lane thru to the beginning of the new construction south of town. It is hoped that after surveying and obtaining the rights-of-way, that bids can be made by November.

07

SIDEWALK DAYS

Florshiem Shoes $13.95 pair

Grace Walker Red Goose $2 pair

Nylon Hoisery 69 cents pair

HEY KIDS!

Be Sure To Come By And See The Walking, Talking Red Goose During Glasgow Sidewalk Days

MAY’S FAMILY SHOE STORE

North Public Square

08

You can be sure that when they say “a good time was had by all” that’s just what they meant when the 1938-39 GHS held their 20th reunion Sunday night. Around 50 members and their spouses were on hand with all declaring not one of them had changed in the intervening years. Mr. J. C. Downing was the inimitable master of ceremonies. Mr. Bill Simmons won the door prize and Mrs. Roger Lyons won the game prize. Class teachers, Mrs. James Wimpy and Mrs. Norris Jolly were among those renewing friendships. The group was delighted to have class “celebrity” Billy Vaughn among those attending.

09

“Bearded Billy” Silver Loving Cup Winner

Billy Folks, well known local businessman, was the recipient Friday of the Silver Loving Cup presented by Ford’s Jewelry Store for the “Wooliest” beard in the Sidewalk Days Contest.

10

A 1917 model Inter-State TR Roadster will be on display in front of interstate Finance, 218 South Green during Sidewalk days this weekend. The Inter-State was built in Muncie, Ind., from 1913 to 1918 and was but one of some 2700 different makes of motor cars manufactured during the horseless carriage era, according to Interstate Manager Phil Carner.

11

Two additional employees will join the staff of the New Farmers Nation Bank on Sept. 1 according to Sam Sears, President of the bank. Ralph Patterson and Rollin Faulkner have accepted positions with the bank as tellers. Mr. Patterson is from Murray, Kentucky. He moved to Glasgow in 1941 and has been employed by the Farmers Home Administration. Mr. Faulkner comes to the bank after having been employed by Everybody’s Self Service Store No. 1 for the last six years. He was born in Metcalfe Co.

12

LADY GOLFERS BRING HOME SILVER CUP FROM TOURNEY

The Silver Cup Tournament was held at Franklin Country Club Tuesday with the Glasgow representatives copping a fair share of the prizes. Attending were Mrs. Harold Cady, Miss Sherry Wheeler and Mrs. Jesse Reid Jolly. Sherry Wheeler son the Championship Flight and was medalist. Mrs. Jolly won First Flight and Mrs. Cady won a silver cup as door prize.

13

“It’s Official Now” — The new population signs on the approaches to the city have been changed to read 10,167 as a result of the recent census taken for the city directory by the R. L. Polk Co. The publicity Dept. in Frankford has approved the total.

14

The Glasgow Coca-Cola Bottling Works has been presented Safety Award for operation of its vehicles over 821,880 miles without a preventable accident. Presented by Maryland Casualty Co. for save operation from June 1055 to June 1959.

15

Mr. Jack Pedigo, General Manager of the Kentucky Pants CO., in Glasgow announced Wednesday afternoon that applications for 250 new jobs will be received beginning Oct. 1. Mr. Pedigo is also General Manager of the textile plants in Cave City, Scottsville and McMinnville Tn., is a native of Glasgow and is president of the Glasgow Broadcasting Co.

16

Announcement has been made that Mr. Lenis Reece has accepted a position as office manager for Pedigo-Lessenberry Ins. Co. Mr. Reece needs no introduction having taught in the schools of Adair, Metcalfe, Nelson and Barren Co for many years. He was principal of Hiseville High School the last 16 years. He is a charter member of the Hiseville Lions Club having served as secretary and president.

17

MUNICIPAL PARKING LOT WILL PROVIDE 93 PLACES

The new Municipal Parking Lot on West Main was the main item of discussion at a meeting of the City Council Tuesday night. Plans for the parking area were presented to the group by city engineer, Randolph Wilson and the council agreed on a plan that will provide 93 places with meters giving parking times from 2 to 10 hours.

18

CECIL JOHNSON IS PARTNER IN MILLER DRY CLEANERS

Mr. Cecil Johnson this week assumed his duties as partner in the Miller Dry Cleaner establishment and extends a cordial invitation to all his friends to call on him there.

19

The Glasgow Board of Education met Thursday night and were presented plans for the new Elementary School to be constructed just off Happy Valley Rds. The bids will be for a 12 and 14 room building with the most practical bid accepted. It is expected that the building will be ready for occupancy for the 1960 school year.

20

Miss Gayle Smith Young, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Young and Mr. William Ernest Myers, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elbert Jewell Myers, were united in marriage Sunday, August 16th 1959 in a beautiful candlelit wedding at the Glasgow Baptist Church. Mr. and Mrs. Myers will be at home in Danville after the wedding trip. Mr. Myers attends Centre College.

21

Mr. and Mrs. Larry Garmon are the parents of a daughter, Leslie born August 19 at Baptist Hospital in Lexington. Mrs. Garmon is the former Cecile Wilson.

22

The Glasgow Bruins used a four hit pitching performace by Doug Proffitt to finish second in the final standing of the 1959 South Central Kentucky Baseball League season. In addition to one of his best games of the season, Proffitt unloaded a home run to help pave the way for the 4-0 shutout.