Archives for August 1969

August 1969

The Republican

8-7-1969- Building fever hits Glasgow Area – New Citizens Bank & Trust on Happy Valley Road, New Drug Store on Square, owned by Pat Vann, Hospital Addition and Apartment complex on Broadway and Back.

Park City Lions Club set up for Friday and Saturday at the new fairgrounds 1 ½ miles east of Park City on old Bardstown Road.

AD – Houchens – Emge All Star Sliced bologna 69 cents a pound, Fab (Laundry Detergent) 49 ¼ oz. box 77 cents, Daytime Pampers, package of 15 87 cents and Heinz Baby Food 9 cents a jar.

Blue Ribbon winners at Barren County Fair last week include Lewis Bauer, Loretta Martin, Melanie Bowman and Jane Nuckols.

A large crowd attended the Starr Family Reunion held August 3rd at Jo Ann Foster Park.

8-14-1969-James Coomer is named Temple Hill High School Principal and Frank Newberry, former principal at Hiseville, was again named Principal at Hiseville. Coomer was at Hiseville and Zeb Ricketts was at Temple Hill. Lorenza Davis resigned at Park City and that position is yet to be filled.

10 Barren County Students received Bachelor’s degree at WKU and 13 received Master’s degree.

Don M Smith is the minister at Glenview Christian Church.

Hopeful plans for Brickyard Pond are discussed at Glasgow’s Citizens Advisory Council.

August 14, 1969 cont.

Going away slumber party is held for Donna Kay Davis who will be moving to Ashland, Ky. this week.

August 21, 1969 – Tip Matthews won the Grand Champion Ayshire in FFA at the Ky. State Fair.

Neal Bishop, Jr., 14, was the barrel race for horses under 56” in the Western Class of the 4-H Horse Show at the Ky. State Fair.

Opening full day for Barren County schools is August 25th and Glasgow will be August 26th.

Glasgow High School Class of 1938 will hold their 30th Class reunion at the lakeside home on Barren River of Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Biggers.

Tokens of Appreciation were presented to Mrs. W A Weldon for her and her late husband’s encouragement of the Weldon Tennis Tournament.

Glasgow Little League All Star Baseballers who played in a Frankfort tournament were greeted at the Governor’s mansion.

August 28, 1969 – A monument or plaque to honor Barren County Soldiers who gave their lives to our country was suggested by Mrs. Frances Bastien, editor of the Glasgow Republican, to the Barren County Historical Society at a recent meeting.

A Going Away party was held in honor of Mrs. Zeb Ricketts by employees of the New Farmers National Bank. She was a 21 year employee of the bank and will be moving soon with her husband and two daughters to Marion, Ky.

A new addition to the Houchens Food Market on S. Green Street will feature a hot food section. It will be one of the largest of any of the 37 Houchens Stores.

John Botts is sworn in as a new member of the Ky. Fish and Game Commission.

AD – Buck Knives, famous for holding an edge, now at Bob’s Gun and Tackle at 125 E. Main Street, just down from the Plaza Theatre. Clayton Pedigo, Manager.