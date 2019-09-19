Archives for August 1989

0 Shares

August 1989

Glasgow Daily Times

August 1, 1989 – Glasgow City Schools open August 21.

40 Amish Families from Ohio are moving to Hart County near Munfordville.

August 2, 1989 – Lake level at Barren River rises back to summer pool of 562.76.

August 3, 1989 – Sidewalk Days in Glasgow Friday and Saturday, August 4 and 5.

August 4, 1989 – AD – Mrs. Mitchell Psychic Astrologist tells past, present and future at 737 E. Main Street.

August 5, 1989 – Barren County Board of Education names Jeff Foster as the new Austin Tracy Principal.

August 7, 1989 – Glasgow/Barren County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Farm Tour of Barren County Farms August 10 with four wagons leaving the Chamber every 15 minutes from 1-3p.m.

August 8, 1989 – Barren County Schools will open August 18th.

August 9, 1989 – Glasgow High School Class of 1929 holds reunion at Glasgow Inn.

August 11, 1989 – A six pound seven ounce baby girls was delivered in a Barren/Metcalfe Ambulance by personnel Thomas Hogue, Mike Phillips and Mark Oliver.

Area Servicemen – Shanna K West, Kevin Slinker, Alta B Payne, and Danny R Meador.

August 13, 1989 – Fellowship of Christian Athletes planning “Weekend of Champions” at Central Center Shopping Center.

August 14, 1989 – The relocation of the 3rd building of the Freedom School has been completed and the building is on the site donated by the Harry Davis Family.

Retired Salvage Yard dealer, Lon Coulter, 85, died Saturday following a lengthy illness. (I think this junk yard was on Hwy. 90 East, near today’s present Cumberland Parkway).

August 15, 1989 – Monroe County High School holds ground breaking.

Governor’s Scholars from Glasgow and Barren County High school are Jennifer Dickson, Case Davis, Julie Nelson and Richard Haynes.

August 17, 1989 – Caverna High school Students will start to school August 22nd amid construction of a $1.4 million renovation project.

AD – Coming Soon – Cinema To Go Super Store in Southgate Plaza.

August 20, 1989 – Glasgow/Barren County Football has Scotties winning 24-6 and Jonathan Lee was the scoring leader.

August 21, 1989 – Remains are found in suitcase at Barren River Lake are thought to be that of a small child.

August 22, 1989 – Park City State Bank Softball team placed 3rd in the Midwest Region and will advance to Savannah, Georgia to the Nationals.

August 23, 1989 – Missing elderly woman, Nora Francis Button is found safe in a tobacco patch near her home Wednesday morning. She had been missing since Tuesday.

Joe David Myers has joined the sales staff of Gillie Hyde Ford Lincoln Mercury.

August 25, 1989 – Carhart, Inc., a manufacturing of heavy duty work and action clothing, has decided to locate their 5th plant in Edmonton.

Barren County’s Bicentennial Commission held its organizational meeting on August 21. (The Bicentennial will be celebrated June 1, 1992).

New Glasgow School teachers include Carolyn Barnes, Shauna Depp, Emily Rucker, Connie Williams, Stacy Hicks, Patty Hughes, Jane Rutledge, Angela Mills Motley, Anthony Fugate and Matt Logic.

Players of the week are Travis Hayes, from GHS, Scotty Hagan from BCHS and Joe Carey, from Caverna.

August 27, 1989 – Dr. Mehla Suwana opens his office on Burkesville road for the practice of surgery.

August 28, 1989 – 10th Annual Monroe County Watermelon Festival is set for Saturday, September 2nd.

August 29, 1989 – AD – Lasting Impressions, a complete Interior Design Service, opens August 30th at 1203 W. Main Street. Owners, Lisa Kelsay and Lucy Kingrey.

August 30, 1989 – Eaton Corporation donates $100,000 to YMCA.

August 31, 1989 – Celebrating the 31st anniversary of Gene’s Freeze and Skating Rink in Edmonton.