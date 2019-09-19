Archives for August 1999

0 Shares

August 1999

Glasgow Daily Times

August 1, 1999 – Wigwams in Cave City still attract visitors from afar. The village is one of 2 such motels that are still in operation and one of seven that was built in the 1930’s.

August 2, 1999 – Edmonton/Metcalfe County Chamber of Commerce hold ribbon cutting for Rainbow Valley Trout Farm on Hwy. 70 in Sulphur Well.

August 3, 1999 – Temple Hill Back to School Splash is August 6 and Happy Valley Back to school Pool Party is August 10.

August 4, 1999 – AD – 4 piece bedroom set, colonial style, only $899 at Ford Furniture in Glasgow and Bowling Green.

August 5, 1999 – The TVA will keep power rates steady across the 7 state region for a consecutive year. Glasgow EPB doesn’t plan to increase its rates either.

August 6, 1999 – Farm/City Day is set for August 14th with an agricultural tour to 3 outstanding farms – Rickey and Lori Houchens Farm, Ken and Beverly Mattingley Farm, and Richard and Sharon Mattingley Farm.

August 8, 1999 – The new Red Cross and Austin Tracy Schools are set to open for Wednesday’s arrival of students.

August 11, 1999 – Glasgow City Council gives final reading to new SOP (State Operational Procedures) ordinance for Police Dept. Also Glasgow Police Department announced Capt. Mike Gibbons as Asst. Police Chief and Detective Ron Harris will be Deputy Chief of Police, second in command.

August 12, 1999 – Stat Care considering locating helicopter in Glasgow.

Barren County Schools enrollment up by 131 students on the first day of school.

Ace of Clubs, opening for area teens on Front Street. Chris Jennings is the manager.

August 13, 1999 – Tara Estates opens with grand opening. Builders Harold and Kay Heers.

August 15, 1999 – Phil Patton is named Outstanding Commonwealth Attorney in Kentucky.

Barren County Trojans lose Senior Running back Daniel Byrd for the season with a fractured leg.

John Bennett is retiring from Glasgow State Nursing Facility after 25 years.

August 16, 1999 – The Park Mammoth Invitational ending with a three way tie of Glasgow, Barren County and Edmonson County. The Glasgow Scotties won the event in a sudden death playoff.

August 17, 1999 – “Camping with Henry and Tom” opens at Horse Cave Theatre.

August 19, 1999 – The Glasgow Housing Authority’s board of directors took action Tuesday to purchase land for the purpose of building a new administrative office.

August 20, 1999 – High winds resulted in damage to homes and businesses in Gamaliel Thursday night.

August 22, 1999 – Melissa Woodcock is the new body shop manager at Bailey Gibson Buick Pontiac GMC. She is the only female body shop manager in a new mobile dealership in South Central Kentucky and maybe the entire state.

Anniversaries recently celebrated – Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Melton – 25th; Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wingate – 35th; and Mr. and Mrs. Rondyl Leftwich – 50th.

August 24, 1999 – Mayor Charles Honeycutt announces no increase in City Tax Rate .

August 25, 1999 – Barren Fiscal Court buys another building on the square to renovate into a place to house county administrative offices – the former Lasting Impressions Building from Jeff and Betty Herbert.

August 26, 1999 – Unofficial reports say that Kentucky Apparel & Laundry, LLP, will close the Tompkinsville plant soon.

Ada Smith celebrates her 98th birthday with friends and family. She has 10 children, 33 grand, 86 great and 14 great great !

August 29, 1999 – Joe Dougherty established a new record in an event described as “the fastest time to land and take off in each of the contiguous 48 states in a single engine aircraft”.

August 29, 1999 cont.

Hyders Shoes open in Ford Centre. Jackie Royse, Calias Furlong, Jessica Wilson and Tody Steenbergen are the employees.

August 31, 1999 – Area Businesses include Smith Siding, Ely Drugs, Central Air Systems, Tri City Shoes, Green Leaf Garden Center, Kerrs, Awards, Western Auto, Sewing Machine Center.