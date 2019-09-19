Archives for August 2009

0 Shares

August 2009

Barren County Progress

August 6, 2009 – 2009 Miss Barren County Fair is Kacie Ann Wilson, Cave City, daughter of Greg and Sherry Wilson.

Two cadets are headed to Richmond for Police Training from Glasgow Police Dept – Jacob Elmore of Barren County and Jared Steele from Metcalfe County.

2009 Farmers RECC Senior Scholarship winners are Lindsey Highbaugh, Molly Marie Ward, Katryn Ina Steenbergen, Brandon Tyler Croghan, Charles Joseph Thomas Gossett and Alisha DeAnne Alexander.

August 13, 2009 – Comedy Night at the Plaza features Tim Wilson. The Event was a Cystic Fibrosis benefit.

Cave City honors veterans, Charles R Ross, Charles W Embry, Cleo C Hogan, Jr., Walter Kelly Harper and Jack Henshaw.

First Annual Food Drive Week is proclaimed in Barren County, Glasgow, Cave City and Park City.

Marilyn Bunch and Becky Davidson were recently honored for 20 years of service in the Dental community.

Branstetter Park celebrates the 83rd year of its existence on August 22 and 23rd. The park is located ¼ south of the intersection of Ky. 90 and Hwy. 163 on Tompkinsville Road.

Grant Sturgeon to tee off in PGA Golf Tournament this weekend in Minnesota.

BRAWA plans 10th Annual Woofstock.

Helen Russell, former Barren County educator, will be Barren County School’s opening day speaker. Using a slide presentation, her program will focus on the history of the Barren County schools. (She spent many hours on the third floor of the SCKCC searching through the newspaper archives)

August 20, 2009 – Bluegrass Cellular opens new customer care center in Glasgow at 241 S. L. Rogers Wells Blvd.

22nd Anniversary of Trash masters Classic Lakeshore Cleanup was held September 19th.

Glasgow Fire Department celebrates 125 years of service. Come and celebrate with them at Beaver Trail on Saturday September 22nd.

August 27, 2009 – Plaza Theatre celebrates 75th Anniversary. It opened August 23, 1934 with the showing of the movie “The Cat’s Paw”.

Steve Clay of Glasgow is a big winner at the Kentucky State Fair with three pieces of 2-D fine art works.

Glasgow Scotties win over Warren East in TJ Samson Career Bowl and BC Trojans take down Metcalfe County.

Featured story about Mr. Bill Realty in this edition- He uses a refurbished trolley to help kids in need.

69th Annual Etoile Fair is another success.