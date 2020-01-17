Archives for December 1919

0 Shares

Messrs. Thomas Dickinson, William Dickinson, Sam Steen, F. H. Jackson, J. H. Pitts and H. L. Bowen were all in Louisville last week taking the Shrine.

Mrs. W. R. Handy entertained with a Thanksgiving dinner in honor of her cousin, Daniel Trigg Curd, Jr., who just returned from France. Those present were; Mr. Daniel Trigg Crud, Jr., of Cave City, Mr. Yancey Handy, Louisville, Mr. J. B. Curd and wife and baby Kathryn Allison Curd, Mrs. M. L. Garnett, of Cave City, Mr. and Mrs. D. T. Curd, Sr., Cave City, Miss Elizabeth Handy and Miss Annie Rich Curd and Master Newman Curd.

“WHEN BEARCAT WENT DRY”

Trigg Theatre – W. B. Aspley Manager

FROM CHAS. NEVILLE BUCK’S GREAT BOOK – Better than Shepherd of the Hills

A PICTURE FULL OF RED BLOOD – EVERY FOOT A THRILL – A KNOCK OUT HIT

SEE The BATTLE Royal – It makes a prize fight look like a church social

A Story so Like Life in Our Own Kentucky Mountains, by a Kentuckian

BROKE ALL RECORDS IN ATTENDANCE IN BIG CITIES

IT’S WORTH COMING MILES TO SEE – TAKE OUR WORD

Matinee 10 and 15 cents – Nite 15 and 30 cents.

From John, Beech Grove

I notice two very important events will take place on the ninth of December, viz: the opening of the sales of the loose leaf tobacco warehouses in Glasgow and the inauguration of Gov. E. P. Morrow at Frankfort. If I should attend either, I would prefer the former for I am confident it would be the most sanitary.

The doctor’s meeting at an o’possum dinner given by Dr. Howard, Dr. Turner and Dr. Young in November was a success. Most of the doctors of Glasgow and Barren county were present. After exchanging jokes and experiences, the discussion of future Glasgow and the plans for a City Hospital were taken up. Every man present joined in the sentiment that we should have a hospital and that it should be open to all doctors, and that no particular man should control the institution.

The final game of the football season was on Harvey-Peden Field, Saturday, between the home team and Glendale. Our boys were defeated, but they showed a grand improvement over their game with Ogden. They are enthusiastic and feel that they should be the equal of any High School team in the state. Reginald Baker, Robt. Lee Adams and Kaye Palmore are the star players so far.

SUCCESSFUL MEETING AT CAVE CITY CHURCH

One of the most successful meetings ever held in Cave City was conducted by Rev. T. M. Duff, assisted by Rev. George Green. Many souls were made to rejoice and fall out of their ways of sin. Eight members were restored back to the fold and twenty converts were baptized.

Look at the show window of Haynes Hardware Company and see one of the most wonderful machines made 00 it is one of the most modern electrical contrivances built, being as delicate as a watch and as powerful as a locomotive. It contains a sprocket wheel that starts and stops 16 times each second, the stops are made in exactly the same place each time. This machine is nothing more or less than the Latest Moving Picture Projector and will be installed next week at the Trigg Theatre in order to give patrons of this theatre the best to be had at this time.

Citizens living on Grandview Ave. in the Kilgore addition, just outside the city limits are to be complimented for their public spiritedness. When a new street was needed – being the same condition a number of out city’s streets are in, the residents living on the street all “anteed up” and built them a street of their own.

Mr. Scott Isbell, prohibition enforcement officer in this district, had the following to say to the Times’ man regarding enforcing the prohibition law: “If the citizens of Glasgow and Barren County will cooperate with me I will drive every bootlegger from the community in a few days.” Are you going to help him?

The rural telephone subscribers of The Glasgow Telephone Company are facing a 25 cent per month increase in rates. To combat this raise, and in protest of the policy, subscribers of Beckton and allied telephone lines will meet in joint assembly in Glasgow at the courthouse on Dec. 24 at one p.m.

WHISKEY, WHISKEY AND NOT A DROP TO DRINK

A trainload of whiskey en route to New Orleans for shipment to Cuba, passed through Glasgow Junction Saturday. The train was heavily guarded, one armed man in each car. The train was running on a passenger train schedule and the liquor carried thereon was valued at more than $100,000.

Barren County will have a County Agent, which will arrive on the scene the third day of January. He will have headquarters in the Farmers National Bank during his stay. It was through the instrumentality of the Farmers National Bank that this county agent was secured; the institution having agreed to pay the $1200 required locally to secure the services of such a man. Mr. Horning, the agent, comes highly recommended as especially well qualified to serve Barren farmers. He is an experienced, practical man, and is no theorizer, such as we have had in the past.

As the end of the year approaches, we believe that a few hints as to the proper making and filing of income tax returns will be of service to our patrons. We offer these suggestions, trusting they may be of benefit. Remember that every unmarried person who has an income of $1000 or more for the year must file a return and that every married person who has an income of $2000 or more for the year must file a return.

The second term of the Glasgow Graded and High School will begin Monday, January fifth, 1920. Please take notice that plans have been made whereby the school buildings can be heated and the school work will begin January 5, 1920

Esquire and Mrs. J. T. Mansfield have assumed the management of the Mansfield House, formerly the Hammer Hotel on N. Race Street. The entire building has been renovated and completely re-furnished, and Mr. & Mrs. Mansfield invite their friends to call on them when in Glasgow.

Mr. and Mrs. F. V. Hammer have taken over the Wayside Inn, which they recently purchased from Mr. R. C. Foster and have re-opened the house.

Dr. Lee Botts was operated on for hernia, last Wednesday at City Hospital, Louisville, where he is serving as an intern, by Dr. Hagan. He suffered a great deal after the operation. His parents, Dr. and Mrs. A. T. Botts being called Thursday, but at last reports he is resting much easier, and an early recovery is hoped for.

Messrs. J. G. Monroe, A. E. Minick and Jack Witty, acting as City Supervisors of Assessments and Valuation, have completed their labors in this capacity. An advance over last year’s list of about $250,000 was ordered, which means the city will get a substantial increase in reference.

NEWS FROM THE SICK AT THE GLASGOW INFIRMARY

Paul Holman, Jr., had his tonsils removed yesterday

Raymond Barbour, 13-year-old son of Mr. John Barbour, Oleoak, had his right arm amputated just below the elbow. He was hunting on Christmas day and shot himself accidentally.

The largest mails in the history of the Glasgow post office were handled during the Christmas Holidays. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday were all record breakers, and the Wednesday and Thursday mails were the largest ever known here. Immense mails were sent over routes leading out of Glasgow, some eight or ten two horse wagon loads being sent out, besides the regular mail-carrying outfits handling a large amount.

CAVE CITY

Hog killing is the order of the day and sure we have fine weather for it.

Mr. Clarence Reynolds was very sick last week but is some better now.

Mr. James Fishback has been visiting his sister, Mrs. Dr. White, since Thanksgiving Day.

Mrs. R. H. Barton entertained Christmas night. Following are the guests: Mr. and Mrs. Jas. Smoot, Misses Vera Harlin, Mable Goodman, and Dora Lee Combs, Messrs. Leonard and Harry Goodman, Davis Ralston and Winn Davis.

Mr. Winn Davis entertained with a dinner party Sunday night at Hotel Liberty for the following: Mr. and Mrs. G. P. Vallandingham, Misses Ada Jenkins, Dora Lee Coombs and Vera Harlin, Messrs. Leonard Goodman and Dr. J. S. Young.

