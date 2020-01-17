Archives for December 1929

0 Shares

01-GT

MONROE COUNTY

County Judge-Elect, Mr. Randolph Grissom died at his home in Tompkinsville Monday morning after a long and lingering illness.

During his campaign in the fall, many predicted he would not live to the election. In the August primary he received the nomination by 2 votes over the present judge. He had been County Clerk and was very popular.

02-GT

Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Gramlin, having disposed of their grocery store here, have moved to their farm beyond Temple Hill, where they will make their home. Mr. Gramlin is an excellent citizen and we regret to give him up, but he’d be back along and along.

03-GT

Louie Fisher, our new Coroner, was called professionally for the first time yesterday afternoon.

Charlie Everett, an aged negro of the Haywood section, died with a paralytic stroke before medical aid could reach him, necessitating the services of the Coroner.

04-GT

DANGEROUS ACCIDENT

While coming from the football game at Bowling Green, and just before they reached Bearwallow, the car in which Mrs. Chris Watson and Miss Mildred Howard, daughter of Dr. C. C. Howard was riding, was crowded out of the road and overturned seriously injuring them both. They were brought to the Community Hospital where it was found that Miss Howard’s nose was broken and she was otherwise bruised up, and Mrs. Watson was also quite seriously injured, but no bones broken. After treatment they returned home Sunday.

05 – REP

STATE CHAMPS IF YOU PLEASE

Local Team Played and Won Ten Straight Games During Season

Glasgow H. S. Football team won two games last week which place them in front in Kentucky.

Thanksgiving Day they defeated Elizabethtown by a score of 30-0, and Elizabethtown has a good team.

Saturday came and the final test, between two undefeated teams, Ft. Thomas in Northern Kentucky, and Glasgow. The game was pulled off in Bowling Green with the thermometer dropping very rapidly toward 0. The result was a small crowd braved the cold and paid their dollar to see the championship game.

The game ended in a glorious victory for the Glasgow team.

06-REP

Mr. Durwood Haynes favored the Christian Church with a beautiful solo Sunday as a farewell as he leaves this week for the home of his parents in Henderson, KY., where he will spend the Holidays, when he leaves for Los Angeles, CA., where he enters a musical career in Hollywood. As we understand he is to specialize both in voice and organ.

Mr Haynes has been musician of the Trigg Theater here for five years.

07-REP

MOTOR VEHICLES REGISTERED

We told you last week that this week we would tell you how many automobile license were sold in Barren in 1929. Well here goes:

Passenger cars – 1929, 3425 … 1928, 2274 for an increase of 1152.

Trucks – 1929, 293 .. for an increase of 50.

07-GT

The annual Blue and White Football Banquet will be held in the Cafeteria of the Glasgow High School tomorrow night. The banquet will be served by the teachers of the Glasgow School and it goes without saying that with Miss Patti Bolin on the job the menu will be all that could be wished. This is the first time the G. H. S. has had the pleasure of serving a banquet to the State Champions, although they have been nearly State Champions before. About 150 tickets have been sold and tomorrow night will be a great time in the annals of the Blue and White Warriors.

08- REP

Glasgow and Barren County in the recent election gave several young men important offices. Three men in Barren Co. under the age of 27 were elected. The County Attorney, Frank Jones, is only 26; the Glasgow City Judge, Brents Dickinson Jr. 25 and County Sheriff, Tom Barlow is only 24.

09-REP

ARNETT GROVE SCHOOL

This month closed the fifth month of our school with an average attendance of 31 despite the fact that many have been absent for tobacco stripping.

10-REP

The Purity Drug Co. is putting down a new concrete floor in their store on South Green St., which will be a great improvement. Wm. Ernst is doing the work.

11-GT

Sheriff Ed Matthews and deputies Tom Barlow and Grover Britt made a raid on the Denham Restaurant at Glasgow Junction, Tuesday night, and arrested Claude Denham, Claude Jackson and Ida Aspley, accused of liquor dealing, and confiscated 12 gallons of whiskey.

12-GT

In Federal Court last week, and injunction asked by fifteen land owners of Edmonson County to prevent the condemnation of their land for the purpose of establishing the Mammoth Cave National Park, was denied by Judge A. M. J. Cochran, Judge Chas. I. Mooreman and Judge Chas. I. Dawson.

This settles for good the hindrance to the establishment of the National Park, and the Park Commission is free to go ahead and acquire these lands by the condemnation process.

This is a great victory for the people in the effort to secure this much to-be-desired park, which will mean so much to all parts of Kentucky, as well as adjoining territory.

13-GT

TOBACCO THIEVES BUSY OVER BARREN

Some one took a lot of tobacco from the barn of Mr. Ed. Franklin, out on Route 5, said to be 233 pounds. Mr. Franklin didn’t like to be treated that way, so he got Mr. Travis Taylor to take his blood hound and hunt the trail, which led to Messrs. John Huff and Joe Patrick, where they found the goods. The pair was arrested and brought before Judge Jones where the waved [sic] examination and was held over to the grand jury on a bond of $500. Huff gave bond, but Patrick failed and is boarding with the jailor.

14-REP

1930 FOOTBALL CAPTAINS

Ralph Hammer and Billy Pedigo have been elected captains of the GHS Football squad for 1930. Only three of the first players of the squad will leave this year and under the leadership of these two splendid captains another successful year is expected for the Blue and White Warriors. Hammer played guard and Pedigo quarterback during the 1929 season and helped materially to win the championship this year.

15 – REP

Colonel Dougherty of the U. S. Army was in town a few days ago and made a flying trip to Summer Shade, and between the two places purchased five horses for use of the Calvary Troop located here.

Capt. Ely and Dr. Geo. W. Pedigo were in Edmonton Monday and purchased two others.

They seem to be picking up horses when they come across good ones from 15 ½ to 16 hands high, sound and at the right price

16 – REP

Mr. Hiram Cherry has purchased the Jack’s Toasty Shop and will take out the wall between his present grocery store and the Toasty Shop, and turn it into one room, thus doubling this space and enlarging his business. He is also going to go to a strictly cash basis which is the up-to-date way of doing business.

17-REP

HOTEL SPOTTSWOOD

Liberty Hotel has been changed to the Hotel Spottswood. You probably remember Gen. Spottswood, said to be a nephew of Gen. George Washington, who built the residence now occupied by Mrs. J. M. Richardson on Race St. He died here and it is said his grave is near Slick Rock.

18-REP

Two robbers entered the bank at Oakland, Warren Co., yesterday morning and robbed it of $1,000. They then left in a car and went to Smiths Grove. Upon arriving there, Mr. Bob Kirby, president of the Smiths Grove Bank, ran over and attempted to stop the robbers and it is said tried to follow in a car, when one of the robbers shot Mr. Kirby dead and wounded his companion, R. E. Beard.

19-GT

Early Saturday morning fire at Horse Cave burned about 80,000 pounds of tobacco for the R. J. Reynolds Co., causing a loss supposed to be between $40,000 and $50,000, covered by insurance. The thermometer was hovering close to zero, and the local fire dept. was powerless to stop the fire in the frame building. But it was prevented from spreading.

20-GT

In the Monroe Circuit Court last Friday, the trial of Howard Hays tried before Judge Basil Richardson of this place, ended in an acquittal. The case attracted considerable attention, and this was the second trial. The first trial ended in a hung jury, which stood as we remember was 9 to 3 for acquittal. It will be remembered Harrison Church, whose wife was a sister of Hays, was shot and killed in the home of her parents, Hon. And Mrs. H. H. Hays at Sulphur Lick,

21-GT

Mr. Lloyd Doyle and Miss Eugenia Gossett of Cave City were married in August but kept it a secret until a few days ago. Mr. Doyle is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Doyle, while his bride is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. V. B. Gossett. They will make their home in Cave City where Mr. Doyle is employed as a mechanic in the Dixie Garage.

