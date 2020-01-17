Archives for December 1959

0 Shares

NEW JAIL MERGER PROPOSED BY CITY-COUNTY OFFICIALS

At a meeting of Barren Co. Fiscal Court Tuesday, a proposal was discussed in which a plan would lease the city jail to the county to house both city and county prisoners. Under the plan the city would lease the new jail and the building adjacent to the county, rent free, with the city paying for each prisoner they kept in the jail. County Atty., Shelly Riherd stated that the savings would be at least $5,000 per year.

LOCAL MEN ESCAPE INJURY IN AUTO ACCIDENT MONDAY

Aubrey Crow, Jr. and Veachel Matthews escaped serious injury Monday afternoon as the panel truck they were riding in overturned on the Bowling Green Road. Mr. Matthews was treated at the Community Hospital for a slight back injury. The acceded occurred as they came upon a stalled car on a hill. Both are employees of the Crow Funeral Home.

GLASGOW GRADUATE PASSED FOR LOCAL BAR PRACTICE

Carroll M. Redford, Jr. was sworn in by Circuit Judge Frank W. Jones Friday morning approving his practicing of law before the local bar. He was graduated from the Univ. of Ky. Law School last June and passed his state bar examination in July. Since that time, he has been working as a law clerk in the Court of Appeals in Frankfort.

BARREN COUNTY LOSES THE OLDEST PHYSICIAN FRIDAY Dr. L. C. Biggers, the oldest physician in Barren Co. at the age of 88, died early Friday morning at is home in Temple Hill after an illness of several weeks. Dr. “Lon” as he was so widely known had recently been under treatment at a local hospital but had rallied and was taken back to his home to recuperate. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Emma Guy Depp Biggers and three sons.

MORAN MOTORS’S OWNERS DIRECT THE START OF CONSTRUCTION ON NEW GARAGE BUILDING Ground was broken Tuesday by Mr. Leslie Moran and Mr. Gillie Hyde, owners of Moran Motors here, for their new building to be constructed on the Happy Valley Road between Springhill and Wedgewood Subdivisions.

JENNIE-LYN BEAUTY SALON NOW OPEN FOR BUSINESS

Mrs. Warren Willoughby announces the opening Thursday of the Jennie-Lyn Beauty Salon located at 209 East Main St. For appointments you are invited to call OL 1-2978. Free parking is available for customers and the latest in equipment and furnishings have been installed in the shop.

HOLLYWOOD – Billy Vaugh, Dot Records musical director, currently one of the leading American recording artists in West Germany, has received another gold disk from that country. Presentation was made Nov. 7 in Hollywood, by Princess Maria Cecille of Prussia. The disk honors Vaughn for a total of eight “Golden Records”

SPORTSMANSHIP TROPHY IS WON BY PARK CITY TEAM

Mr. William Ely announces that the Park City High School eight-man football team has won the A. E. Ely Memorial Sportsmanship Trophy of the second consecutive year. Teams in the Barren River Conference are eligible and one more win for the Park City team will find them in permanent possession of the trophy.

What Christmas parade would be complete without an early appearance by old Saint Nick giving a preview of things to come later in the month. The float entered by the Park City High School was judged the winner in the Christmas parade held in Glasgow Monday which was witnessed by a crowd estimated as high a 15,000. Approximately 40 units, including bands from Caverna, Adair Co., Allen Co. and Glasgow made of the largest and one of the most colorful parades ever held here.

E. “Em” Cook, local insurance agent, was elected new president of the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce at the meeting Thursday afternoon. He succeeds Phil B. Wells. Other officers are: Howard Malcolm Jones, Clovis Sadler, Sneed Yaeger, L. Felix Murray, Ed Kerley, Winn Davis and Mrs. Catherine Billingsley.

MEET YOUR FRIENDS FROM WKAY – MUSIC, NEWS, SPORTS, PUBLIC SERVICE

TOTAL OF SEVENTY-TWO YEARS COMBINED EXPERIENCCE

Clovis Saddler – 11 Years General Mgr. Promotion Mgr. Clovis is the one that sets the policy at WKAY in order that you the listener are always in the know. Hank Royse – 6 Years Sports Director, Salesman, Announcer Hank’s job as sports director is selecting an attractive sports broadcast schedule for you listening pleasure. Hank greets you at sign-on 6 days a week Johnny Barrick – 11 years Commercial Manager Johnny’s popular “Breakfast with Barrick” at 7:05 and “Sunshine Gospel Hour: 10:00 each day are in addition to duties as advertising salesman John Wood – 10 Years Chief Technician John keeps the tubes of our transmitter constantly burning so that when you dial 1490 we respond to your call Announcer Your host nightly on music ‘til 10 Joe C. Whitlow Is custodian of property that keeps our station grounds and studio always to the peak of a welcoming attraction

Serving Over 150,000 Southern Kentucky Listeners Daily

More WKAY RADIO

Moena Sadler – 5 Years Program Director Moena is at the “front desk” and in addition to answering your telephone inquiries, select and times the programs to make for you, easy listening Opal Cherry – 3 Years Continuity Director Opal’s principle responsibility is preparing our sponsor’s message, giving you a fair and accurate description of his product Harold Matthews – 7 Years News Director – Announcer Harold’s Job is to see that you receive a prompt and unbiased account of all local news happenings and is heard presenting the news 3 times daily Red Jeffries – 6 Years Red keeps you company from 1 to 3 Monday thru Friday and Sunday 1:20-2:20. Also heard on news casts daily. Red is best known for his choice of music for easy listening Elsie Polson Record Librarian, whose job is to classify and file so that anyone of our 35,000 selections can be located easily and quickly on a moments notice by our announcers Ruby Stovall – 8 Years Secretary-Treasurer-Bookkeeper Although Ruby is indirectly associated with the listener, her efficient administration of our business transaction keeps our service coming your way. – That’ Ruby

CHRISTMAS DINNER ENJOYED BY NEWBERRY EMPLOYEES

Employees of the J. J. Newberry Co. of Glasgow enjoyed their annual Christmas dinner Wednesday night at Hubbard’s Kubbard in Cave City. Special guest was Mr. J. W. Downey, District Manage of the company. Others attending were Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Tulloh, Mr. and Mrs. Haden Huffman, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Humphrey, Mrs. Ruby McKinney, Mrs. Myrtle, Mrs. Kathleen Cook, Mrs. George Davis, Miss Alice Gorby and others.

Mr. and Mrs. Brice Leech observed their Golden Wedding Anniversary with Open House at their home on Brown St., Sunday, Nov. 29 from 3 to 6/ A steady stream of friends and relatives extended congratulations to them. In the receiving line with Mr. and Mrs. Leech were their sons, Jack, Brice T. (Petie) and Joe, and their wives, Chloe, Lenelle and Jean.

392 CASES OF LARD ENROUTE TO NEEDY FAMILIES HERE

The Republican received the following wire Wednesday afternoon from the office of John Sherman Cooper: Dept. of Agriculture advises 392 cases lard, twelve 3-poung tins per case, enroute Glasgow for needy families and persons eligible surplus food und federal food distribution program.

ANNIE GORIN MUSIC CLUB HAS CHRISTMAS PROGRAM

The Annie Gorin Music Club met Sunday afternoon in the studio of their teacher, Durwood Haynes, with the president, Susan Clark presiding. The program was given by Mary Ann Sheroan, Clarkie Flo Farley and Pam Denton. After the program a carol sing was enjoyed by the twenty-two members and gifts exchanged.

MURRAY NAMED COUNTY AGRICULTURAL CHAIRMAN

Felix Murray, Executive Vice President, New Farmers National Bank has been named as County Agricultural Chairman of Barren County for the Kentucky Bankers Assn. As County Ag Chairman, Mr. Murray will be the official representative of the Kentucky Bankers Assn. in activities designed to increase farm income and improve the welfare of rural communities.

A delegation appeared before the Barren Fiscal Court and recommended the hiring of Mr. Faye Atherton to fill the vacancy that will be created on January 1 when County Agent J. O. Horning’s resignation becomes effective.

Barren Fiscal Court met in regular session Tuesday and authorized Co. Judge James Gillenwater to take an option on the leasing of the city jail from the city for the purpose of housing both city and county prisoners. The judge pointed out that approximately $3,000 would be needed to repair the jail to required standards.

CONSTRUCTON TO BEGIN ON BARREN RESERVOIR NO. 2

In a speech before the Glasgow Country Club last Thursday, Congressman William Natcher, Bowling Green, stated that the work on Barren River Reservoirs No. 2 will start within 75 days. He further stated that the work now being done on the reservoirs and water projects was the most important work now being done as it will help farmers in flood control and also for navigation purposes.

Mr. Roy N. Holmes, 56 year old restaurant operator of Glasgow died early Friday morning at the Community Hospital after an extended illness. He was the son of Mrs. Tishie Scott Holmes and the late George (Dee) Holmes. A member of the original 123rd Calvary Band, he later organized his own Roy Holmes Orchestra which toured in addition to Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia and also made many appearances at Red Boiling Springs. Included in his performers were Snooky Lanson, Dinah Shore, Owen Bradley and our own native son, Billy Vaughn

