Archives for December 1969

December 1969

Republican

December 4, 1969 – A committee of Barren County Ministerial Association has voiced opposition to Sunday Openings.

Services held for Dr. Fred E Marshall, Sr., 74 a Glasgow dentist.

H B “Bill” Bailey, Avon Black, and Tim K Chism received the Cal Rogers Award from the Mammoth Cave District of Boy Scouts.

December 11, 1969- Ralph E Burton, Paris, Ky. has been named Administrator for the District 6 TB Hospital in Glasgow succeeding Malcolm Black.

New Taxi Service is planned for Glasgow according to Lawrence Nunn, who stated that Scottie Cab Co. will be in operation soon.

Saturday, December 13th is the last day to Airmail Overseas Gifts to Servicemen, according to Post Master, James Rogers.

Fred Smith Motor Co, on Columbia Ave. has recently completed a remodeling and expansion project.

December 18, 1969 – Soil Essay Winners are Jackie Brown, Lewis Bauer, Barry Stephens, Loretta Martin and Jimmy Goodman.

Two Indianapolis men are arrested in connection with the Marrowbone Bank Robbery on December 10.

Aunt Kitty Caruth, Fountain Run, will be 96 years old on December 21.

Golden Wedding Anniversaries celebrated this month include Mr. and Mrs. Robert Jackson, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Walton and Mr. and Mrs. E R Starr.

City of Glasgow received a Special Citation for Casualty Records that names Glasgow as the safest pedestrian city in Kentucky. 13 years without a pedestrian accident.

Construction is moving along on the new Central Center Shopping Center on Hwy. 90 near the By Pass.

First Place Category Winners in the Christmas Lighting Contest were the homes of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Joe Hall, Miss Beulah Grooms, Mr. and Mrs. Mickey McShane, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Garrett, Mr. and Mrs. Murphy Demumbrun and Mr. and Mrs. John T Mitchell.

December 31, 1969 – The Story of the Biggest Tree in Flippin was told by Charles Arterburn in last edition of the 1969 Republican.

