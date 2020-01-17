Archives for December 1979

0 Shares

December 1979

Glasgow Daily Times

December 2, 1979 – 73 year old Delphia “Granny” Harper of the Persimmon Community in Monroe County is featured in the newspaper with her collection of dolls.

December 3, 1979 – AD – Barren County Scrap opening December 6, 8-4 daily. We buy aluminum cans, batteries and all types of scrap iron and metal. Industrial Drive.

December 4, 1979 – Ky. Dept. of Education suggests a new elementary school for Glasgow.

December 5, 1979 – Jaycees are selling Christmas trees in the Central Center Parking Lot.

Glasgow Carpet Gallery on Broadway officially opened Monday. Owned by Mr. and Mrs. F C Parrish.

December 6, 1979 – AD – Farm Bureau Insurance is managed by Bob Stokes and Mrs. Waldeen Settles is the secretary.

December 7, 1979 – AD – Open House, Five Cook’s Creek Cove Timeshare, December 16. Buy a lifetime of vacations.

December 9, 1979 – 75 Ely Drug employees and guests enjoyed Christmas dinner at Barren River Lodge.

December 10, 1979 – Fire in downtown Tompkinsville destroys the Next to New Store and Clay Hundley Law Firm. Six area fire departments fought the blaze.

December 11, 1979 – A $2,075,000 operating budget is one with no frills according to Phil Carner, Chairman of the Glasgow City Council Finance Committee.

December 12, 1979 – New Farmers Bank promotes Edward Hatchett, Jr, Steve Davenport, Louis Wimpee, Sue H Young, James C Disman, Phillip A Nichols, Melvin T Garrett, J Albert King and Debbie Thomas.

December 13, 1979 – George W. ‘Billy’ Compton, Jr. will receive the Ministerial Divine Theology degree from Southern Baptist Seminary, Friday, December 21.

December 14, 1979 – Electric Plant Board is given approval to begin planning $35 million hydro-electric plant at Barren River Lake.

December 16, 1979 – Mallory honors 15 year employees, Katie Pruitt, Evelyn Marcum, Joyce Harrison and Ralph Birge.

December 18, 1979 – Milburn Bacon, Carlos Wilson and Frank Pirtle are honored by Glasgow Council as outgoing councilmen.

December 19, 1979 – Barren County Fiscal Court approves the purchase of cars for deputies (They have been using their own vehicles.).

December 20, 1979 – Metcalfe County tops Edmonson County 90-82 for their 3rd straight win this season.

December 21, 1979 – SCRTC Chairman of the Board, Robert Eaton, is killed in a tractor accident.

December 23, 1979 – Anniversaries being celebrated by Mr. and Mrs. Ray Perdue, 50th; Mr. and Mrs. Joe M Parrish, 50th as well as Mr. and Mrs. Paul Cary.

December 24, 1979 – Devonna Matthews is crowned Austin Tracy High School Basketball Homecoming Queen.

December 26, 1979 – Local GTE employees Brenda Nelson, Jeanne Garrett, Roxanne Shrout attend a training class to be become better trained in computer service.

December 27, 1979 – Scottie Class Invitational Basketball Tournament has Glasgow meeting Cumberland Co. and Barren County going against Allen County on December 28 and 29th.

December 28, 1979 – WKU Coach Gene Keady was the featured speaker at the Glasgow Rotary Club.

December 30, 1979 – The Tornado which hit the area was 1979’s biggest news event.

December 31, 1979 – Austin Tracy Class of 1969 held their 10 year reunion at the Red Carpet Inn in Bowling Green.

Related