Archives for December 1989

December 1989

Glasgow Daily Times

December 1, 1989 – 129 units will participate in Saturday’s Christmas Parade.

December 3, 1989 – Three Barren County teachers won free steak dinners to Sahara Steak House given by the Board of Education. These classes had the highest percentage of attendance during the first three months of school – Sharon Shartzer, Charleen Allen and Cathy Luster.

December 5, 1989 – AD – Goodman Olds Cutlass Supreme, four door – $13, 488.00.

December 6, 1989 – Rural Fire Chiefs are mapping the county to establish department boundary lines and county fire protection dues.

December 7, 1989 – Billy Poore will again head the Glasgow Little League.

December 8, 1989 – Schools in the area are closed due to snow.

December 10, 1989 – Anniversaries celebrated include the 50th of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Hines, 40th of Mr. and Mrs. Casper Glass, 30th of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Strode, 60th of Mr. and Mrs. A D Pitcock and 50th of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Gulley.

AD – Gold Affair, 605 B Happy Valley Road behind Baskin Robbins.

December 12, 1989 – Temple Hill Junior High Cheerleaders have qualified to compete in National Championship in Dallas – Heather Wyatt, Jenny Groce, Megan Harwood, Renee Peden, Traci Hunt, Jolene Youngster, Dusty Bartlett, Stephanie Sanders and Shawna Shelton.

December 13, 1989 – Erica Browning is Barren County Homecoming Queen.

J Y Monroe was named “Fireman of the Year’ by fellow fire fighters during the annual Cave City Volunteer Fire Dept. Christmas Dinner.

December 14, 1989 – The combined voices of 110 7th graders and 120 8th graders will be part of a musical program Sunday at Barren County High School. BCHS Choral Director is Rachel Rigsby Depp.

December 15, 1989 – Glenview Christian Church presents again “Living Christmas Tree”.

December 17, 1989 – AD – Bybee and Allen Christmas Sale – Every living room, bedroom, Bassett recliner, Whirlpool appliance, every piece of bedding, dining room suit, floor and table lamps, end and cocktail tables are on sale at their store in Cave City.

December 18, 1989 – Glasgow City Council discuss blueprints for a new city building that will be located in the old National Store Building. Captain Keith Norman of the GPD and James Atnip with the Street Dept are retiring.

December 21, 1989 – Bethel United Methodist Church presents a Living Nativity Scene on the front lawn of the church on Hwy. 90 East.

Candy Reed was selected as outstanding Scottie Cross Country athlete of the week.

December 22, 1989 – Glasgow Garden Club Christmas Lighting Winners are Mr. and Mrs. Larry Gossett, Mr. and Mrs. David McDaniel and Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Garmon.

December 24, 1989 – Another night of record low temperatures in the area.

Telescrips Cable and Glasgow/Barren County Jaycees sponsor Toys for Tots.

December 26, 1989 – Deep Freeze begins to thaw. Some area residents are still without water.

December 27, 1989 – Museum of the Barrens Volunteers gathered for Christmas Caroling around the beautiful pump organ, one of the hundreds of valuable items donated to the Museum. Dr. Christeen Snavely was the organist.

December 28, 1989 – Glasgow City Council approves a $200,000 loan from the Glasgow Economic Development Fund for the expansion of Span Tech.

December 29, 1989 – Herbert Brooks, Glasgow Police Department veteran of 25 years, dies on Thursday.

Southern Breeze is the newest band in the area. Members are Mike Steenbergen, Anthony Greer, Randy Perkins, Loy Milam and Joy Billingsley.

December 31, 1989 – Plans underway for Bicentennial Celebration in the new decade. 200th anniversaries will be celebrated for Barren County in 1998, Glasgow in 1999 and Kentucky in 1992.

Virginia Pitcock retires from Houchens Market after 45 years.

