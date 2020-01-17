Archives for December 1999

0 Shares

December 1999

Glasgow Daily Times

December 1, 1999 – Metcalfe County has been awarded a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant to provide funds to upgrade day care and adult education.

Local Tobacco average $191.04.

December 2, 1999 – Annual 4-H Holiday Home Tour is Sunday at the homes of Bob and Jill Dickerson Bryant, David and Sheila Milam, Joy Chaney, Ed and Karen Fox and Bruce and Tina Simmons.

December 3, 1999 – Murder-Suicide ruled in death of couple rescued from Barren River Lake in October.

Drought continues in state. More than 7 inches of rain is needed to end the drought.

December 5, 1999 – Scotties lose to Boyle County in AA State Championship game 29-6. Nick Napier recovered a Boyle County fumble to set up Glasgow’s only touchdown.

December 7, 1999 – Gov. Paul Patton becomes the 1st Governor to succeed himself since 1800.

December 8, 1999 – Cave City Attorney Jeff Reed is presented the “Citizen of the Year” at the Cave City Chamber of Commerce. “Business Man of the Year” went to Duane Forbis, owner of WLOC Radio.

December 10, 1999 – Emergency Personnel prepares for Y2K. Fire, Police, KSP and Ambulance Service will be ready with extra employees.

December 12, 1999 – Members of the Glasgow/Barren County Industrial Committee presented City and County Officials with a check for $9,000 to help pay for the 17 outdoor warning sirens.

Anniversaries celebrated include the 50th of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Bridgewater, Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Williams, Mr. and Mrs. George Cooper and the 30th of Mr. and Mrs. Freddie Ford, Mr. and Mrs. Russell Wilson and Mr. and Mrs. Sammy Hunt.

Ribbon cutting held for new Assisted Living Complex – Bee Hive Homes.

December 13, 1999 – George Esters and Donna Wilson win the Fall Volleyball Co-Ed 2’s Division. Ricky Deckard and Tinker Bray were runner-ups.

December 14, 1999- City Council News – 19,037 acres of land behind 732 W. Main Street has been rezoned from General Business to a light industrial district.

“Business after Hours” will be held at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center. The facility is nearing completion. (Actually formally opened in 2001.

December 16, 1999 – High winds downed at least 2 trees and blew over a portion of a radio tower, used by the Glasgow Fire Department and Electric Plant Board. The tower is located behind the water tank on Lexington Drive.

December 17, 1999 – Charles Campbell announces his retirement as Barren County School Superintendent effective June of next year.

December 19, 1999 – Hiseville High School Class of 1964 held their 30th class reunion at Barren River State Park.

12-19-1999 cont.

Family Home Health Care, Inc. holds ribbon cutting at 1216 C N. Race Street.

December 20, 1999 – AD – New Years Eve Celebration 12-31 at Watermill Restaurant in Cave City. Live Country Entertainment by Mike McMillan and the Wild Cards.

December 21, 1999 – Emergency leaders continue to prepare for Y2K. Bobby Bunnell, Barren County’s director of Disaster Emergency Services meets with that group in a special meeting.

December 22, 1999 – Glasgow outlasts charging North Hardin 73-67. Glasgow’s sophomore guard, Brandon Stockton contributed 21 points.

Grace Pedicini, Fina Simpson, Helga Bihn share Christmas foods with an International flare.

Dart Container takes home the Grand Marshall Award in the Glasgow/Barren County Christmas Parade.

December 23, 1999 – SCKCC is asking for artifacts to complete displays from 1700’s through the early 1800’s to be displayed on the first floor of the museum.

Carla Whitaker Allen is appointed District Judge for Division II for Barren and Metcalfe Counties.

December 26, 1999 – Funeral services to be tomorrow for William “Bill” Bradford, owner and manager of Bradford Hardware for 41 years.

December 28, 1999 – A giant fireworks celebration will be held on New Year’s Eve at the stroke of midnight from Ft. Williams, overlooking the Glasgow By Pass.

December 30, 1999 – Joe Goodman, Lenell Leech and Ernie Myers entertained with music for the members of the Glasgow Rotary Club last week.

Earl Mitchell and Mitchell Ellis received their GED’s.

December 31, 1999 – Dr. Howard is chosen “Person of the Century” by Glasgow Daily Times readers. The invention of the automobile was the Event of the Century.

Related