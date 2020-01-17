Archives for December 2009

0 Shares

December 2009

BC Progress

December 3, 2009 – Charles Allen, Jeff Sharp and Joanne London announce they will run for re-election of their offices.

SCKCC hosts Holiday Home Tour at the homes of Drs. Kyle and Amelia Kiser, Sydney and Sue Bunnell, Michael and Sandy McCandless, Gary and Karen Baldwin-Carroll. Advance tickets are $10.00. Day of Event is $15.00.

Kiwanis Club unveils the 8th Christmas Ornament, Temple Hill School. They are $10.00 each.

Ky. Headhunters and Black Stone Cherry were performers for Toys for Tots Concert held at the Cave City Convention Center.

Three more added to Cave City Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame – Carl Lee “Cal” Smith, Robert E Luttrell and Blake Doyle.

Children of Glenview Christian Church present “A Charlie Brown Christmas” December 12 and 13th.

December 10, 2009 – Glasgow Christmas Parade was held Saturday night and one of the neatest of the 170 entries was that by Spiritwind Hot Air Balloons, complete with live fire shooting out of the balloon basket.

Steve Brown, Administrator of Barren County Health Care, along with Sharon Smith, technician and Marsha Houchens, LPN are receiving awards at the Ky. Association of Health Care Facilities Annual Awards Banquet.

GHS Football Banquet is held with more than 200 people in attendance. All Seniors were recognized and given a football scrapbook.

BCHS Cheerleaders recently won 1st p lace at the UCA Bluegrass Regionals in Lexington.

December 17, 2009 – Pam Hodges Browning announces she will run for State Representative. Barney Jones announces his candidacy for Barren County Judge Executive.

4th Annual Boerwinkle Jam was held Saturday December 14 at Barnlot Theater in Edmonton to support Kids Inc.

Ribbon cutting is held for Commonwealth Tax Professionals at 107 W. Front Street.

Featured story about Madison Bailey Ford of Tompkinsville. The 6 year old Monroe Countian is a full fledged Philanthropist.

Employees of the Southern States in Horse Cave recently made a coat drive presentation to Hiseville Elementary School. Billy Smith and Helen Edwards were two of the employees presenting the coats to Sheila Hunt, Hiseville Family Resource Center Director.

December 24, 2009 – A one vehicle accident on Coral Hill Halfway Road took the life of a Metcalfe County Teenagers, 17 year old Molly E Thompson.

Bobby Lee Hurt announces his candidacy for Barren County Court Clerk.

Community Action of Southern Ky., along with Cash Express held their 4th annual toy and coat drive to help children in the community.

The second class of Glasgow Police Academy graduated Thursday, December 17th.

GHS Senior Cameron Hall accepted a four year full ride scholarship to play basketball at Campbellsville University.

December 31, 2009 – Barren County Progress’s top newsmaker of 2009 was the Ice Storm of January 26 and 27th.

Far Off Broadway Players announce the 2010 Season with “Getting Sara Married” as the first play.

A one vehicle accident Wednesday has claimed the life of a Monroe County woman, Sandra F Ford.

