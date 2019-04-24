ARCHIVES FOR JANUARY 1919

0 Shares

By direction of the Health Authorities, on account of the increasing prevalence of Spanish Influenza, the postmaster at Glasgow has been directed to see that the public does not congregate in the lobby while mails are being opened. He is further directed by the United States law to lock the door if the request is not heeded. The public is therefore asked to not assemble in the lobby while the present epidemic is on hand; to come in and ask for mail and go right out.

SOLDIER DIES

Leslie Harlow Dies of Pneumonia In France

Leslie Harlow was a most excellent young man of thirty years, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Harlow of the Little Bethel country. He enlisted in the army last June, and was sent to France, where he was ready for anything he could do for his country. He died of Pneumonia on Dec. 16. His parents, one sister and three brothers survive him. Mr. Harlow had a host of friends in his section and was a most worthy young man whose death is widely mourned.

FROM LT. C. C. HOWARD – France, Nov. 25.

Well I have seen a little of this war in a submarine attack on the high seas. Our ship was missed by a torpedo about 8 or ten feet – Just so we were missed. It was a beautiful afternoon just before sundown. We were in the war zone, had two little rounds with the devils of the sea, and of course were on the alert. The sea was as smooth as a lake when all at once, up bobbed a periscope about 600 yards to our left. You may know everybody got ready to go overboard of we were hit. A ship just behind us fired which marked the sub, and here came five destroyers. They began to drop 300 pound depth bombs which shook the whole sea. The water would be thrown 100 feet high. Of course, every transport ran for its life, while the dirty work was left to the destroyers. Well, they got him with the depth bombs. It was an experience worth while.

COAL

Eastern Coal, the kind which burns, throws out heat and costs but little more than inferior coal.

Now is the time to lay it in, while it is here.

The Cold is coming, get ready for it while you have a chance.

Prices are very reasonable.

Glasgow Feed & Pro. Co.

On account of the influenza, no public commencement exercises will be held. The Graduates were presented with their diplomas privately Monday morning. Those receiving diplomas were Misses Ollie Bell, Virginia Monroe, Rachel Richards, Golder Sandidge, Bethel Steen and Elizabeth Curd and Messrs. Edward Martin, Robert Garrett and Terry Hatchett. Miss Bethel Steen was awarded the scholarship medal, offered the one making the best grade.

Milt Mansfield has been paroled, after serving less than four years of a life term for complicity in the killing of Town Marshall Thurman, who was murdered in 1914. Mansfield is now at large, but is said that one condition of his parole is the he is not to remain in the State of Kentucky.

The country was startled Monday morning [January 6] to learn that Theodore Roosevelt had died suddenly, at his home at Oyster Bay, New York of inflammatory rheumatism. In his passing earth loses its strongest character. No other man on earth could have done what he did in stopping of the Russo-Japanese war, an accomplishment never before equaled in the world’s history.

M. Breeding, the liveryman has suffered two recent safe robberies. On December 31 a familiar friend found the safe open and went to the cash drawer and helped himself to 25.00 in currency. He has left the country but will be brought to justice if the money is not refunded. Last Saturday night another attack was made in which the cash drawer was torn open, damaging the safe considerably but nothing of much value was found. The thief has not been apprehended.

Mrs. Mollie Ganter died in Louisville, Tuesday afternoon, after a lingering illness, at the age of sixty years. She and her husband left here some months ago, to visit their children in Texas and Louisville. Besides her husband, who is well known here, she is survived by four Children, Mr. George L. Ganter, the well-known optician of this place, Mrs. Richard Coke and Mrs. Chas. Swearingen of Louisville and Mrs. A. C. Schreiner of Kerrsville, Texas. The remains were brought here yesterday on the noon train and interred in the Glasgow Cemetery.

Last week we mentioned the case of Stanley Orr, the thirteen-year-old boy, who is living with Judge S. E. Jones, having been accidentally shot in the heard, and being carried to Louisville to have the bullet removed. The piece of lead was located, both by probing and X-ray, about two inches in the front of the brain, brain tissues coming out with the probe. However, the little fellow got along so well that no attempt was made to remove the substance, and the Judge returned Saturday, with the boy, and he now seems on the high road to recovery, much to the gratification of his friends.

NEW OFFICERS

Allen Lodge No. 24 at its meeting, December 27th, elected the following officers:

Master: Theo Goldnamer

Senior Warden: Geo. J. Ellis

Junior Warden: George Akers

Secretary: Alexander Dickinson

Senior Deacon: E. F. Jewell

Junior Deacon: S. H. Franklin

Tyler: W. J. Fisher

Loose Leaf Tobacco sales opened up again last Monday, at about a dollar higher than before the holidays, as all well posted men expected, and as the tobacco men advised their friends. The average Monday and Tuesday was $12.25 for dark. Some went considerable higher than this.

THIRY DAYS SPECIAL PRICES On COOK STOVES And RANGES Having bought a car load of COOK STOVES AND RANGES a year ago we are in position to make a very low price on this line of goods. If you are in need of a Stove or Range don’t let this thirty days pass and not look our line over. Also, our Furniture stock is large and it was bought right so we can make you an interesting price on this line. We want you to visit our store, buy or not buy. W. D. JORDAN and CO. (Incorporated) GLAGOW, KY

Dr. A. G. Holmes of Glasgow Junction has been very ill for several days and a report was circulated the he was dead. This, we are glad to say is a mistake. A specialist form Louisville is attending him, and he is getting along very satisfactorily, tho he is a very sick man.

Mrs. Jane Word holds the record for the county when it comes to knitting socks. She has knitted and turned over 57 pairs of socks to the Red Cross.

DIPLOMA EXAMINATION

The 8th Grade Examination for Common School Diploma will be held in the office of the County school superintendent on Friday and Saturday. A common school Diploma entitles the holder to free tuition in the County High School. – W. M. Totty, Supt.

The remains of Worley Steen, who died at Newport News, Va., in Uncle Sam’s service, were brought through here Monday, and taken to the home of his father, Mr. J. B. Steen, near Coral Hill for interment. Young Steen had been gone from home, as we are informed, for some thirteen years, and it had been about six years since the family had heard from him.

NOTICE

The Terry Hughes Co. has closed its business and is winding up its affairs as provided by the laws of the State of Kentucky, by the voluntary act of its stockholders. Dec. 17th, 1918

Chas. F. Terry, Pres.

PRODUCE WANTED

Our former manager, O. C. Lewis, having returned from the army will take charge of out business again, and we are in the market at the same old stand for all kinds of produce. We are paying the following cash prices for produce today —

Eggs, per dozen 50¢

Hens and chix, per pound 18¢

Roosters 10¢

Ducks 15¢

Geese 12¢

Butter 30¢

Turkeys 22¢

S. Lewis & Son

A.T. Piercy near Beaumont has recently purchased a fine short horn bull for the accommodation of the neighborhood. This bull is the kind the makes the best milk and butter. He is from a cow that gives eight gallows of milk per day.

Mr. and Mrs. Alanson Trigg had the misfortune of losing their month old son, Haiden C., by death at 4 o’clock yesterday morning. Following the death of their oldest daughter, Charlotte Walker, which happened during the spinal meningitis epidemic last February, less than a year ago, makes this a doubly sad death, and the grief stricken parents have the deepest sympathy of the whole community.