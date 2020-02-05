Archives for January 1950

0 Shares

01 – GT

In Circuit Court yesterday, Judge Handley set Thursday for a drawing to decide Glasgow’s sixth councilman, thereby bringing to and end the long wait for a decision in the troubled city election. Ernest L. Myers and H. Nick Shaw tide for the post, each with 880 votes.

02 – GT

TEN LICENSES ARE ISSUED PRIOR TO NEW STATE LAW

License sales throughout December have been unusually heavy as altar-bound couples applied for the “quick” licenses. Effective Monday, the new procedure for obtaining a license is to first secure a blood test certificate and then make application for the marriage license. The test certificate must be presented to the clerk when application is made and remains on file for three days before the license is granted.

03 – GT

6 BANKS OF COUNTY MAKE REPORTS THAT LOOK MIGHTY GOOD

Year end figures show an increase in resources of $1,555,738. Figures lister represent statements of the New Farmers and Citizens National banks of Glasgow, the Peoples Bank and the H. Y. Davis State Bank, both of Cave City, the Park City Bank and Hiseville Deposit bank. The Horse Cave State Bank, which serves a number of farmers and residents of the northern part of the county reported resources of $4,771,291.

04 – GT

First baby to greet 1950 at the Samson Community Hospital was Carole Martin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Amon Martin, Tompkinsville, born Sunday about 9:30 a.m. First from Barren Co. was a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elbert Pedigo, Glasgow, route 4, also born on the first day of the year and the half-century.

05 – GT

BILLY VAUGHN REPORTED HEADED FOR ALTAR TRIP

William (Billy) Vaughn, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. H. Vaughn of Glasgow and aide to Vice-President Alben Barkley, has reportedly been nipped by the same bug that bit his boss within the last few weeks. According to the report of a columnist in a St. Louis newspaper, Billy will marry pretty Virginia Carrier of Falmouth, Ky., also employed in Washington by the government. Billy neither confirmed nor denied the report. [this is not the musician Billy Vaughn – RG]

06 – GT

KILGORE WILL TAKE STAND TODA IN DAGGITT’S TRIAL

Harry Edward Kilgore, former Glasgow youth and convicted killer of Dr. and Mrs. C. B. Martin of Bowling Green, will appear today at the trial of George Melvin Daggitt, former Western Sate College music teacher accused as an accessory in the slayings.

07 – GT

CITY’S NEW SEWER SYSTEM NOW NEARING COMPLETION

Construction work on Glasgow’s new sewer system is fast nearing completion and the $400,000 plant should bet into full operation sometime in the early spring. Roy Beatty, superintendent of the Glasgow Water Company, said yesterday that all sewer lines have been installed and workmen are now replacing sidewalks, smoothing lawns and “straitening up” after installation of the lines. Some work still remains to be done on the disposal plant, located on South Fork Creek.

08 – GT

JUDGE ISSUES WARNING IN VIOLATION OF METER LAWS

City Police Judge E. H. Smith issued warning this week that motorists ignoring parking meter tickers will have warrants issued and will be subject to a fine of $5 or more. The fine for violation of parking laws is $1 if taken care of in the next few days after it is issued. The addition fine will be added of the meter tickets are ignored.

09 – GT

STANDARD FARM TO MARK “AVERY DAY” CELEBRATION

The Standard Farm Store will hold a two-day Avery Day Celebraton marking 125th anniversary of the B. F. Avery and Sons farm equipment company. Prizes consisting of a tractor disc harrow, 100 concrete blocks, a case of oil and five gallo of roof paint will be given away. Headquartered in Louisville, Avery is on of the State’s largest firms.

10 – GT

BASKETBALL TOURNEY WAS WON BY GLASSGOW SCOTTIES

Glasgow’s high-riding Scotties trampled all opposition in the Barren County Tournament last week and pounded out three more victories to take the championship. The wins left the Scots unbeaten record intact at nine games. Glasgow beat Temple Hill, Austin-Tracy and Cave City in the finals.

11 – GT

LIQUOR VIOLATORS ARE SAID TO BE GROWING MUCH MORE NUMEROUS

The Kingdom’s flourishing “half-pint bootleg” business, which has grown by leaps and bounds in the past few years, resulted in a street shotgun battle Sunday night with one dead and one wounded. The teen-age Negro who confessed to firing the fatal shot also stated that the man he shot had accused him of stealing a quantity of whiskey just before the gun battle.

12 – GT

BARREN COUNTY RURAL RESIDENTS INDICATE THEIR DESIRE FOR PHONE SERVICE

Barren Countians, representing every section of the county, attend the rural telephone meeting held Saturday in Glasgow and indicted an overwhelming desire for more adequate telephone service. Approx.. 500 applications for service were taken at the meeting and 100 filed Saturday.

13 – GT

The Chamber of Commerce should have as one of its objectives for the coming year the building of a hotel in keeping with this city and the folks who live here. There is nothing wrong with the management of the leading hotel here now. Mr. Hodges does the best he can with what he has. The present hotel is almost a century old and the cost to put it into first class condition would probably almost equal the cost of a new hotel.

14 – GT

The 1950 Glasgow Lions Club Auction started over WKAY this week and rolled up a gross amount of $907 through Tuesday. The annual radio auction is expected to realize $20,000 for the benefit of infantile paralysis and spastic paralysis victims and other worthwhile Barren Co. projects.

15 – GT

“Don’t shoot a skunk until you smell him,” is the advice from Fire Chief “Crook” Francis after an unhappy incident which took place on the final day of hunting season. The Chief and a companion were taking advantage of the closing doay of the season on a farm near Tracy. Their two dogs froze on a point. As the dogs pointed the hunters sighted a black furred animal almost hidden in the grass. “It’s a skunk!” the Chief yelled as he tried to call the dogs off poibt but the faithful canines would not move. Finally the hunters took a dog each by the collar and led them to safety. They decided one of them should put the skunk out of commission. The chief advanced to close range and blasted he quarry. To his surprise the “skunk” raised and issued a ba-a-a-a- and flopped over dead. “Crook” settled in cash with the farmer who owned the two day old goat.

16 – GT

GLASGOW YOUTH SCORES A RECORD IN ARMY IQ TESTS

Joe Dougherty, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Dougherty, made a record intelligence mark Saturday in joining the US Air Force. He scored 96 our of possible 100 in the IQ test in Louisville. [Dougherty retired as a Colonel and died in 2011. He volunteered to be assigned to combat duty in Vietnam where he was shot down, rescued and awarded the Purple Heart. After Vietnam he was assigned to the NATO staff in Germany and then the Pentagon. Later returned to Kentucky to head up the Air Force ROTC program at UK. – RG]

17 – GT

“Old Mike,” the ancient setter of the Randolph Wilsons, is not more. “Mike” died of old age. There was only a few years difference in the of “Mike” and of Randolph. “Mike,” like Randolph, now, was the Trigg Court pet.

18 – GT

CENSUS OFFICE HERE EXPECTS TO BE OPEN WITHING A FEW DAYS

Operation of the district office in Glasgow which will serve an eight- county area is expected to get underway next week. The local office wil employ 16 people. Only about two weeks will be required for the actual taking of the census, but the office will be in operation for about six months.

19 – GT

NEW ’50 OLDSMOBILE LINE NOW ON DISPLAY LOCALLY

The 1950 line of Oldsmobiles is now on display at the Boden Motor Company on North Race St. A completely restyled 91 series car, lower and wider than last years model, features the new line. Both the 98 and the 88 series are powered by the high compression V-8 Rocket engine. The 76 series car with a six-cylinder engine is known as the Value Star. All three models are available with the GM hydramantic drive which completely does away with the clutch pedal.

20 – GT

The Bowling Green road and the north and south Jacksonway, hetofore popular as speedways, aren’t so much in favor since the police began “picking ‘em up”on the thorourghfares. When brought into police Judge Smith’s court they are assessed a stiff fine. Speeding is a dangerous practice the Judge is determined to break up thru the trial court.’

21 – GT

COACH DIDDLE STAGED THE SAME TYPE OF BLOW UP IN GLASGOW FOUR YEARS AGO

The unsportsmanship conduct of coach Ed Diddle of Western Teachers College, Bowling Green, at a Western/U. L. Game in Louisville reminds us that this is not the only time the gentleman has been guilty of such misconduct. The Times, Mar. 14, 1946 carried an article referencing Coach Diddle’s conduct at the Bowling Green/Franklin regional tourney. The action of Diddle at the time created a great deal of unfavorable comment and hasn’t yet been forgotten or forgiven. Diddle not only uses bad language but was very belligerent.

22 – GT

The Barren Co. Chapter of War Mothers will hold a silver tea on Feb. 3, it was announced this week. The tea will be held in the basement clubroom of the Citizens National Bank. Everyone in Barren Co. who is eligible to be a member of the War Mothers Chapter is urged to attend.

