ARCHIVES FOR JANUARY 1959

1959 ARRIVED AT2:35 A.M. AT LOCAL HOSPITAL

Glasgow’s “Mr. 1959” made his arrive at 2:35 this morning at Samson Community Hospital wit a tag addressed to Mr. and Mrs. Hascal Sherfey, of Temple Hill. He weighed in at eight pounds, eleven ounces. [this is Timothy Sherfey, married Shelby Jean Wyatt. – RG]

Glasgow’s distinguished Julian Goodman, now Vice-President of NBC in charge of radio and TV news, was in a hot spot recently during the 13th annual convention of the Radio and Television News Directors convention in Chicago. He served as Moderator in a panel discussion between Paul Butler and Meade Alcorn, Chairman respectively of the Democratic and Republican National Committees. Julian, it will be remembered is a son of C. A. Goodman, Sr. and brother of C. A. Goodman, Jr., and Robert F. Goodman – who keep the home town lines hot while Julian burns ‘em up on the national and international scene.

James G. Atwell was elected Master of Allen Lodge 24 F&AM at annual election of officers last Saturday night. Other officers elected were: Warren Willoughby, senior warder; Hubert Gregory, senior deacon; Thomas Foster, junior deacon; Carlos Wilson, senior steward; Bill Payne, junior steward; Charles A. Bradshaw, tiler; A. B. Alexander, Chaplain; Carl K. Jackson, secretary; J. H. Branstetter, treasurer.

EVERYBODY ET BAR BUT COUNTY’S HIGH SHERIFF

The Buck Depp home near Eighty-Eight was the scene of an unusual feast for this section Sunday night when Mr. Depp invited a bunch of friends out for a bear steak dinner. We are informed that all his close friends were there, except Sheriff Jewell, and now they say the Sheriff is “laying” for Buck. The bear meat, which we are informed by one participant was exceptionally good, was brought down from New York by Wot Wininger.

DEATH ENDS LONG LEGAL AND JUDICIAL CAREER OF JUDGE W. E. JONES; FATHER OF TWO JUDGES

Death ended the sixty-year legal and judicial career of Judge William Edward Jones, who succumbed at his home Tuesday afternoon after a heart attack. He had been in declining health for several years but maintained his active practice until his death. Judge Jones began his legal practice in 1899 when he was licensed to practice in the Territory of Oklahoma. His legal career was emulated by two sons, Judge Frank W. Jones and Judge Winfred S. Jones.

ROVER SCOUTS ENTERTAINED

Mrs. Rogers Dickinson, Mrs. Sam Dickinson, Mrs. Jewell Settle, Mrs. Mitchell Davis and Mrs. J. C. Hatcher entertained with a dinner at the Hatcher home on Joann Drive Tuesday night. Covers were laid for the following Rover Scouts: Joe Dickinson, Charlie Dickinson, Barty Dickinson, Freddie Ganter, Reuben Garnett, Ronnie Potter, Jerry Davis, Terry Davis, Ralph Huffman, William Settle, Billie Ritter, Barlow Ropp, Donald Craig and Carroll Hatcher.

Glasgow residents who attend Centre College in Danville are shown in front of the Christmas Tree at a Christmas Buffet. Left to right: Mary Terry Leech, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Leech; Olivia Ann Hayes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E. J. Varin and Mary Jo Settle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jewell Settle. All are graduates of Glasgow High School.

Judge Louie B. Nunn formally filed his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Governor with the Secretary of State in Frankfort last Friday. Judge Nunn has many friends throughout the state who have urged him to make the race – and that is just what he is going to do.

James Trigg pace, Cashier of the New Farmers Bank, will conclude one of his outstanding year’s activities with the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce when he presides over the annual banquet next Monday at Glasgow Country Club and turns over the gavel to Phil Wells, president-elect. Other officers to be installed with Mr. Wells will include W. E. Cook, first vice-president; Howard M. Jones, second vice-president; L. Felix Murray, treasurer.

Mr. and Mrs. David Jordan narrowly escaped death Sunday morning when they were found unconscious in their home on Lexington drive, by Mr. Jordan’s father, Louis. They were rushed to samson Community Hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning attributed to a leaky gas furnace. They have since been dismissed from the hospital.

James W. (Jim) Alspaugh was elected president of the Barren County Wildlife Conservation Club at the group’s regular monthly meeting last Friday night at the RECC auditorium on South Broadway. Other officers named were: Jesse Rayburn, vice-president; W. W. Wyckoff, secretary and treasurer. Directors named were: Judy Shaw, D. B. Corman, Vincent Harlow, W. H. Rodgers, Veachel Combs, Leonard Johnson. The members approved a resolution citing the late Loren Kelly for his untiring work with the club.

B. HUTCHERSON, JR. TAKES OVER MARKET MANGEMENT

Attention is invited to announcement in this issue in which L. B. Hutcherson, Sr., announces his retirement from the management of Hutcherson Livestock Market and relinquishes the reins to his capable son, L. B. Hutcherson, Jr., who has chalked up considerable experience in various capacities in recent years, while at the same time has evidenced a keen interest and cooperation in various civic endeavors following in the footsteps of his father. The Hutcherson Market is one of the oldest livestock auction markets in Kentucky.

Only changes reported in election of officers of the two Glasgow banks following meetings of stockholders this week was at the New Farmers National Bank where G. H. Fant was named Vice-president and Director emeritus; and James Trigg pace was promoted to Vice President in addition to his present duties. All other officers and directors were re-elected at both institutions.

Billy Vaughn, Tubby Grissom and Bill Simmons have added more acreage to the farm they recently purchased on South Jackson Highway, with and additional 56 acer, which was formerly part of the Dr. R. H. Saunders tract on the South Fork Road which they purchased from Judge Louie B. Nunn at a private figure. The two tracts adjoin and extend from the South Fork Road to the Jackson Highway.

MISS BARREN COUNTY FAIR TO ATTEND STATE CONTEST Miss Wanda Steenbergen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Steenbergen, Scottie Cheerleader, who won the title “Miss Barren County Fair,” at the American Legion Fair last July, will compete at the convention of the Kentucky Association of Fair of Kentucky in Louisville January 22-23. Miss Patricia Norman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Pat Norman will also compete in the contest as winner of the “Miss Metcalfe County Fair”

Billy Vaughn is slated to be on Gale Storm’s Show, “Oh Suzannah” Saturday night over CBS TV, reaching most Glasgow homes over Nashville Channel 5 at 8 p.m. Billy, who has arranged many songs for Miss Storm, for Dot Records, is expected to introduce a new song which he has composed, “You’re My Baby Doll,” with Miss Storm. Billy also advised his sisters, Mrs. Bill Simmons, Mrs. Robert Biggers and Mrs. Tubby Grissom, the and Randy Woods, president of Dot Records, expect to leave soon for Europe where Billy’s tunes are among the top in the Americanized areas. His tune “Sail on Silvery Moon” has earned him a gold record following the sale of a million records.

South Central Rural Telephone Cooperative Corporation has completed the installation of an addition to its Glasgow Rural exchange according to Daniel B. Corman, manager. The new apparatus increases the number of lines and conversation paths through the Orleans 8 office. The new equipment should substantially improve the service of subscribers.

JAYCEES ROAD BLOCK FOR MARCH OF DIMES, FEB. 7

The Glasgow Jaycees will conduct “road blocks” Saturday Feb. 7th, on highways 31e north and south, and highways 68 and 80, east and west. Jaycees will man the post throughout the day and travelers are requested to contribute liberally to the great cause.

Funeral services will be conducted in Bowling Green Friday for Herbert B. Trigg, 76, who succumbed Wendsday night following a heart attack. Mr. Trigg was the last male member of the Haiden C. and Ann Ballard Trigg family which was one of the most prominent families of southern Kentucky in the early part of the century, and their home on the present Trigg Court was the scene of many outstanding social functions. The Elder Trigg was founder of the Trigg National Bank, as a large stockholder in the Glasgow Railway Company, and was noted as a fox-hunting enthusinst for which the Trigg hounds are named. As County Agricultural Chairman

Felix Murray, Executive Vice-President, New Farmers National Bank, Glasgow, has been appointed County Agricultural Chairman of Barren Co. for the Kentucky Bankers Assn. by the president of the bankers group. As County Agricultural Chairman Mr. Murray will be the official representative of the Kentucky Bankers Assn. in activities designed to increase farm income and improve the welfare of rural communities.

FRIGIDARE COOPING PARTY SET BY PACE EQUIPMENT CO.

Attention is invited to announcement on page 7 concerning the Frigidaire cooking party to be conducted by Pace Equipment Co., February 6th ant 7th at 7:30 p.m., at Farmers RECC auditorium on South Broadway. The program will be conducted by Miss Darthola Chambers, Frigidaire Home Economist, assisted by Mrs. Joe Allen of the Farmers RECC and Mrs. Earl Newcom of Kentucky Utilities.