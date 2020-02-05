Archives for January 1960

0 Shares

TINSLEY JOINS STAFF OF THE GLASGOW REPUBLICAN We’re pleased to announce that William (Bill) Tinsley has joined the advertising staff of the Glasgow Republican and will assist Wendell Furlong in our advertising and job printing departments. Mr. Furlong plans to enter Campbellsville Junior College in the Spring to pursue a pre-ministerial course. Mr. Tinsley is married to the former Helen Belcher, and they have two children.

1-7-1960-Billy Joe Albany is named General Superintendent of SCRTC.

B. MOBILE X-RAY UNIT TO BE HERE JANUARY 18-20

Kentucky has the highest TB death rate in the United States. Nearly 7,000 Kentuckians are known to have active TB! 5,000 more are suspected to have active TB! Early Tuberculosis has not outward symptoms and chest x-ray is easy and only takes a minute. You should be x-rayed if you are over 20, not pregnant, under 20 unless referred by a doctor or your skin test is positive.

Six girls vie for Little League Basketball Queen – Donna Karch, Charlotte Dillingham, Charlotte McGlasson, Patricia Button, Trigg Goodman and Julia Edwards.

CAVERNA

The Caverna Band is no longer under the direction of bachelor Bill Brogan. Dec 19th Mr. Bill Brogan and Miss Betty Dudley were married in the Horse Cave Baptist Church. Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Brogan.

The Caverna Colonels whizzed to their ninth straight victory and their own invitational championship with a 73-62 victory over Russellville, Jan. 2nd. Dennis Doyle was high scored for the Colonels with 26 points.

AD- Grinstead’s Market, 113 E. Main Street – 50 pounds lard $4.25, four pound carton 50 cents.

WESLEY STRADER CHOSEN AS HEAD OF WBKY-FM STATION

Wesley Strader, as senior at the Univ. of Ky. has been appointed station manager of WBKY-FM, the University Broadcasting service. This is an educational frequency modulation station owned and operation by the Univ. with a power of 300 megacycles. Wesley is the husband of the former Sue Sabens and his parents are Mr. and Mrs. Charles Strader, Hiseville.

School Reporters are Temple Hill – Judith Montgomery; Caverna – Janet Stinson; Austin Tracy – Bobby Shipley; Hiseville – Sandra Poynter; Glasgow – Linda Allen and Park City – Carole Ann Gray.

COUNCIL GOES ON RECORD TO OPPOSE ELECTRIC FRANCHIS

In a specially called meeting Wednesday the Glasgow City council, eleven of the twelve members present voted unanimously against the city issuing to the Kentucky Utilities Co. a 20 year franchise for 3% of the company’s gross revenue in return. “The proposed payment from KU would not relieve the people of Glasgow fo their high cost of power.” “This council and mayor have stated their intention and started the necessary steps to secure a yearly savings rate of $200,000 yearly for the consumer by securing the system and using TVA power.”

Bronston Broady was the lucky winner of the ham given during the Christmas Holidays by the Glasgow B. and P.W. Club. Mr. Broady was presented the twenty-eight pound ham by Mrs. Belle Taylor, president and Mrs. Della Wilson, Chairman.

Rev. J. W. Weldon, local retired Methodist Minister was presented a citation of merit last Friday afternoon by the Livrary Extension Division, Frankfort, for his years of unselfish work on behalf of public libraries in South Central Kentucky. Barren Cp. Has been especially enriched by his efforts toward the Weldon Memorial Library, the county bookmobile service, the placing of a branch library in Cave City, and the establishment of the Headquarters of the South Central Regional Library to the Weldon Library.

PATRICIA BUTTON IS WINNER OF LITTLE LEAGUE CONTEST

Miss Patricia Button, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Terrell Button surged from behind on the closing dow of the Little League “Queen” contest to be names queen pfor 1960 at the game played Wednesday night. The honor came after the contest in which votes could be cast at a penny a vote with the proceeds going to buy playground equipment for the E. B. Terry School. Approximately $400 was realized from the contest.

LOCAL MAN DIES AFTER KNIFE FIGHT HERE SUNDAY

A Glasgow man is being held in the City Jail here on a charge of murder after another Glasgow man died from stab wounds on the head in the Community Hospital Sunday night. Charles Mitchell “Skeets” Mansfield, 23 is charged with the murder of William Rhodes, both of Glasgow.

GLASGOW COMMON COUNCIL SETS BUDGET AT $220,000

The Council met in regular session Tuesday night and among other business adopted the 1960 budget which was set at $220,000, only $10,000 more than last year. $57,000 was allowed for the Street Dept., $43,000 for the Police Dept., $12,000 for the Recreation Dept., $53,000 for Administration and $44,000 for the Fire Dept. [Current budget is roughly $22.119 million – RG]

South Central Rural Telephone Cooperative Corporation general manager, D. B. Corman has announced the appointment of J. J. Albany as general superintendent effective Jan. 1, 1960. Mr. Albany has been with the company in the capacity of plant engineer since it was organized in 1952. The company is preparing to start an expansion program on which it expects to spend approx.. one million dollars.

The Rev. William L. Huntsman, pastor of the Glasgow Presbyterian Church since 1950, has announced to the congregation his intention to retire from the pastorate because of ill health. Rev. and Mrs. Huntsman will leave Glasgow in February to make their home in Englewood Fl.

PROMINENT HISEVILLE BUSINESSMAN IS DEAD

Charles E. Strader, 49, one of Barren County’s best known and highly respected citizens died at the Community Hosp. Saturday after a heart attack. A member of one of the county’s most prominent families, he was co-owner of Strader’s Dairy at Hiseville where he resided and was a well known farmer. Active in civic, charitable, church, and community activities at Hiseville his death will leave a space difficult to fill in that community.

The President’s budget submitted yesterday provides $650,000 to purchase Great Onyx and Crystal Caves within Mammoth Cave National Park. Sen. Thruston Morton and Rep. William Natcher announced in Washington. Both are hopeful that National Park Service can negotiate outright purchase.

Rhonda Mae Riherd, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shelly Riherd, celebrated here third birthday Sunday at the home of her parents in Wedgewood. Those present were, Carole Dawn Holmes, Lois Lynn Holmes, Phillip Toms, Debbie and Sheila Pardue, Shelia and Douglas Landers, Linda Gayle Froedge, Gregory Scott, Diana and Douglas Froedge, Kathy Norman and Rita Riherd.

NEW STATE PARK WITH HOTEL PROPOSED

A new 125-room hotel and a State Park similar to Kentucky Lake, Cumberland Lake, or Cumberland Falls was proposed Tuesday at a meeting of the Barren County Chapter of the Barren River Development Assn. The meeting was held at the Glasgow Country Club with 1960 officers elected. They are, Davidson Gardner, Pres., Sam Sears, VP, W. T. Riherd, Sec. and W. A. Wycoff, treas. The new park facility is being widely discussed in the vicinity of Barren No. 2 Reservoir.

AD – Dossey and Veach Feed Company – Formerly Johnson and Harrison, in Fountain Run. Custom grinding and mixing.

Local newsletters in the Republican – Friendly Cross Roads, Capitol Hill, Railton, Park City, Lecta, New Castle, Indiana, Bewleytown, Ft. Run, Edmonton, Cave City, Slick Rock, Bristletown, Louisville, Indiana, Indianapolis, Indiana, Thorntown, Indiana, Three Forks, Smiths Grove, Subtle, Union 5, Old Zion-Bon Ayr and Green Valley.

AD- Rice’s Record Shop – 309 E. Main Street. Phone OL 1-3963, Stereo-Phonic Records – Latest Hit records.

TRADING CENTER LONG TIME FAVORITE IN GLASGOW

The Glasgow Trading Center spends an estimated $175,000 for grain and hay in this area to manufacture geed for the firm, owned by Joe L. and Horace Travis. The Roseville Road business started out with one building in 1950 and now has eleven building to store and process feed, clean seed, service retail accounts and store their many products.

A group met at the Kentucky Restaurant here Thursday night to discuss the possibility of chartering a Civitan Club here in the near future. Gordon H. Turner, speaker at the meeting, told the group the Civitan invites citizens to meet together in good fellowship for the purpose of acquiring a broader knowledge of pblic affairs and community needs. Local men attending the meeting included, James B. Bryan, Robert Hatchett, ELROY Bunche, Chuck Bishop, Rondel Poynter, Robert Pace, Dick Thomas and Leon Ramey.

Glasgow mother toured Glasgow last night for the March of Dimes. Total Donations comt $1,201 to be use in the fight against polio.

Workmen continue construction of the new Happy Valley School which is scheduled to be completed sometime late this summer. It will open its doors to 380 students from the Happy Valley section when school opens in September. The structure is said to be about 50 percent complete.

AD-Glasgow Glass Company – New location at 309 W. Main Street, between Central Bedding and Railway Express.

AD – Tommy Faught Furniture Company, Edmonton Road – Modern Bedroom group, bookcase bed, chest, dresser, mattress and box springs and two vanity lamps all for $139.95.

The City of Glasgow Municipal Housing Commission today announced the acquisition of all land for the low-rent housing projects to be constructed here. The fabulous new project will be located on Columbia Avenue and Joe Taylor Street in Glasgow. Of the 108 units planned, 82 of these will be built on Columbia Ave. This site consists of 17.5 acres and the units built on it will consist of one to five bedroom structures. 26 units of from 1 to 4 bedroom will be built on the Joe Taylor site. This site consists of 5.5 acres.

1-28-1960-Allen B Brown, Hiseville, has been named District Winner of the South Central District of Future Farmers of America. Barney Jones, North Warren Chapter was the runner up.

AD-Denton Food Market, 6 oz. jar Folgers Coffee, 79 cents; Jamlo Blackberry Jam 29 cents – 12 oz. jar; Lucky Tiger Hair Oil – 4 oz. 28 cents and Charmin Tissue, four rolls for 39 cents.

