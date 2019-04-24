ARCHIVES FOR JANUARY 1969

0 Shares

January 1969

Republican

January 2, 1969 – Fire destroys four businesses on N. Race Street – Hill Service Company, Farm Bureau Offices, Lil’s Beauty Shop and Wigwam Wig Shop and Union Oil Co. Hatchett Garage, Ford Furniture also had damage as did Bigger’s Interiors.

First Baby born in 1969 is Paul Douglas Emberton.

Muncie Delk, Glasgow Firefighter is injured in the Saturday afternoon fire.

Fire kills Glasgow woman, Mrs. Effie Martin, 58, of 538 Broadway as the result of a house fire.

T J Samson Hospital asks that visitors limit their visitation due to flu and related diseases which are reaching epidemic proportions.

January 9, 1969 – Sam Strader, 49, Hiseville businessman, dies Sunday.

Gov. Louie B Nunn will be the guest speaker at the Chamber of Commerce banquet January 27 at the National Guard Armory.

John Botts is re-elected Barren County School Board Chairman.

AD- Penney’s Clearance Sale – Boy’s Flannel Pajamas $1.99, Toddler dresses $1.00 and $2.00, Human Hair Full Wigs $12.00, 100% Nylon Room Size rugs 9×12 $25.00 and 12×15 $69.00, Men’s Suits $39.88.

John Deere Day will be January 14 at the Plaza Theatre sponsored by Glasgow Trading Center.

AD- Bank of Summer Shade, Statement of Condition. Assets and Liabilities $3,201,972.88. Roy Grider, Executive VP.

January 16, 1969 – Fire destroys the home of Mr. and Mrs. Elvie Taylor, Tompkinsville Road. Also the homes of Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Estes, Rt. 1 Austin and Mr. and Mrs. Herman Word, Route 3, were completely destroyed last week.

Thieves break into Eastern Elementary School for the second time within a week. Missing from the kitchen were turkeys, 12 pounds of fish, 10 pounds of cheese and a roll of bologna.

Robert T “Ted” Winbigler has been named manager of Swift and Company succeeding A A Lyle, who is retiring.

Bill Berry is the new President of the Cross Country Saddle Club. Cecil Sowers is VP, Pat Martin, Secretary, Joe T Hall, Treasurer, James O Vance, Sgt. at Arms, and Peggy Jean Payton, Reporter.

Social News – Kathy Denise, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Coomer, was born January 5, Peggy Martin and Thomas Kline Cox to wed January 19. Anne Douglas Frasier will celebrate her 3rd birthday on January 17 and Mr. and Mrs. Trigg Mansfield will celebrate their 50th anniversary on January 19.

January 23, 1969 – Roger N Goad, Ft. Run, made the Dean’s List at the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science in Louisville.

Billy Wayne Rowland, Glasgow Pharmacist, has acquired an interest in Downing Drugs in Gamaliel.

Mother’s March for March of Dimes will be Sunday, January 26. Miss Juanita Bardin is the Campaign Director and Mrs. Joel Wilson is the Chairman.

AD – Houchens -25 Extra S & H Green Stamps with $5.00 or more purchase, 25 extra when purchasing Field Chestnut Bacon or Eggo Frozen Waffles and 50 extra when purchasing a Golden West Turkey.

Willard Parnell, Edmonton, caught Kentucky’s biggest Muskie at 39 pounds, 14 ounces on Green River in the Mammoth Cave Area.

January 30, 1969 – Political Announcements – Larry D Garmon to run for City Prosecutor, Kenneth Stephens filed for Magistrate, District 3, Roy L Jackson for Jailor, Shelley T Riherd for Police Judge and Robert N “Buddy” Alexander for Commonwealth Attorney.

Sp/4 Clinton Spradlin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Spradlin, Horse Cave, was recently promoted from the rank of private.