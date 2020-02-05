Archives for January 1970

1 Shares

January 1970

Republican

1-8-1970- Winter hits the area – Snow and 8 below 0 temperatures.

Glasgow has a new Police Chief, James Robert “Bob” Benningfield, coming from Lebanon, replacing Carlton Smith.

City Police Court is session with new Judge Shelley Riherd presiding and Larry Garmon is the new City Prosecutor.

Miss Judy Carol Norman will present her Senior recital Sunday in Van Meter Auditorium at WKU.

AD – Clearance Sale at Little Heir Shop, 212 W. Main Street. Glasgow.

1-15-1970- Residents protest location of low-rent housing on Jefferson Street.

Funeral Services are held Wednesday for Dr. Clifton G Follis, 68, prominent Glasgow physician.

Darrell Florence, basketball coach at Park City, has been named principal of that school.

Mrs. Novella Wininger is named treasurer of the Ky. Association of Extension Home Economists.

New Officers of the Tripe G Horse Club are President, Dennis Smith, VP, Dennis Pitcock, Sec-Treas. Jimmy Shaw, Reporter Linda Forbis, and Parliamentarian, Scott Bauer.

1-22-1970- The Glasgow Country Clubhouse on N. Jackson Hwy. was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning.

1-22-1970 cont.

General Telephone installed the 250,000th telephone here at Glasgow Foods, Inc.

Mary Bunch was crowned 1970 Hiseville High Schools’ Basketball Homecoming Queen.

Younger B & PW hold Little Miss and Tiny New Year’s contest – Karen Lyon is Little Miss New Years and Lori Ann Kesslar is Tiny Miss New Years.

1-29-1970- Susie Adams is the Kentucky Department of Child Welfare’s new worker for Barren County.

Jesse Stuart, GHS Senior shot putter, broke the indoor high school shot put record last Saturday – 71’11”.

WKU Spring Semester Course Offerings – 1-5 hours $9.00 per hour; 6-11 hours, $9.00 per hour plus $5 misc. fee; full time student $125.00 (12 hours or more). Classes begin Feb. 2.

Metcalfe County High School News’ Guest editors were Julie Emberton and Debbie Anderson.

Mrs. Judy Houck is serving as the 1970 March of Dimes Chairman.

Related