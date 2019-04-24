ARCHIVES FOR JANUARY 1979

0 Shares

January 1979

January 2, 1979 – The first baby born in Barren County in 1979 was Cami Annette Garrett, Daughter of Mikey and Virginia Garrett, Route 1, Mt. Hermon.

January 3, 1979 – Scotties nip Russellville 71-69.

January 7, 1979 – Recent Eaton Players of the Game awards went to Bubba Clark, Mickey Lewis and Tim Rigdon of Barren County and Robert Matthews, Ron Ramsey and Roger Hampton of Glasgow.

January 8, 1979 – Many homes in Barren and surrounding counties remained without electricity and telephone service, due to broken power and telephone lines caused by the ice and snowstorm that hit the area over the weekend.

Mr. and Mrs. Woody Gardner announce the birth of a son, John Bishop on December 31.

January 9, 1979 – Glasgow newspaper executive, Carroll F Knicely, has been appointed Kentucky Commerce Commissioner.

January 11, 1979 – Mr. and Mrs. Terry Polson celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary last month with a family dinner.

January 12, 1979 – AD – Mary Marshall of Glasgow is now showing the 1979 swim suits for the warm days that are sure to come.

January 15, 1979 – Approximately 30 to 40 families were evacuated today after a propane tank truck caught fire at Rowletts. No reports of injuries.

Winners in the Boys Division of Optimist Club Pass, Dribble and Shoot contest were Andy Jones, Billy Ramsey, Steve parker, Scott Siebold, Greg Hammer and Berry Hayes.

Winners in the Girls Division of Optimist Club Pass, Dribble and Shoot contest were Michelle Ward, Melanie Whitlow, Leigh Ann Ferrell, Martha Nunn and Gala Bunch.

January 16, 1979 – AD – Moonlight Madness Sale – Thursday, January 18 6-8 p.m. at Ben Franklin, Proffitts, National Store, Gene’s, J C Penneys, Lermans and Stephen’s Mens and Boys.

January 17, 1979 – The crowd of fans at the Caverna gym Tuesday night filed out after the 3rd quarter of a basketball game between Barren County and Caverna, when a bomb threat was called in at the school. Play resumed approximately 20 minutes later after a quick search of the building was made, showing no bomb.

January 18, 1979 – Ralph Dorsey, Superintendent of Caverna Independent Schools, has announced his retirement effective June 30, 1979.

January 19, 1979 – Mrs. Gladys E Thomas has been selected by fellow LPNs as the “Nurse of the Year”.

January 21, 1979 – The Edmonton High School Class of 1951 held their 27th reunion in December. Members are Guy Shirley, Harrison Bowles, Maxie Paull, Joe Bowles, Veachel Vance, Kenneth Grider, Joyce McCoy Ennis, Donna Edwards Coomer, Martha Bowles Tudor and Sue Frazier Hood.

January 21, 1979 – The following people received perfect attendance pins for Sunday School attendance at the Park City United Methodist Church – Patrick Britt, 2 years; Cecilia Bell, 7 years; James Bell, 7 years; Russell Salley, 15 years; Ann Bell, 16 years; and Comer Denton, 46 years. (Some may remember Comer Denton as the Egg man, delivering eggs to grocery stores in the area.)

January 23, 1979 – The 1st Presbyterian Church was damaged by a fire Monday night. The fire was located in the library, library ceiling, exterior walls and hallway ceiling.

January 25, 1979 – AD – First Federal Savings and Loan – paying the highest rate allowed by Federal Regulations on the 26 week Money Market Certificate of Deposit – 9.725%.

January 26, 1979 – Three local winners win the Regional Pass, Shoot and Dribble Contest – Andy Jones, Michelle Ward and Gala Bunch.

January 28, 1979 – Local newspaper featured Robert Ellis Spillman, as he quilts on his 2nd quilt of his lifetime. He had not quilted since was 11 or 12 years old until this winter.(Born 1909-Died 1980)

January 28, 1979 – Recent Golden Anniversaries are celebrated by Mr. and Mrs. Charlie W Piercy and Mr. and Mrs. Henry Coffey.

January 29, 1979 – The Dart Container Corporation plans to establish a manufacturing plant at the New Horse Cave Industrial Park.

January 29, 1979 – Kay Bush of Glasgow has been named Assistant Women’s Track Coach at Morehead State University.

January 31, 1979 – Mrs. J B Neeley celebrates her 88th birthday at the Colonial House Restaurant with the North Jackson Homemaker Club.