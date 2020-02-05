Archives for January 1980

0 Shares

January 1980

Glasgow Daily Times

1-2-1980-Barren County Fiscal Court votes to pay the Coroner Bob Hunt a monthly travel expense.

1-3-1980-Gospel Singing at Lera B Mitchell features the McCubbin Family, Joyway Singers and New Freedom Trio.

1-4-1980- New Manager at Cave City Convention Center is named – Don Butler. Officers are Joe Gardner, Chairman, Jimmy Shaw, Treasurer, Wayne Gaunce, Secretary and Dan Robey, Vice Chairman.

1-7-1980-Caverna falls 78-63 to Larue County and Gamaliel squeezes by Campbellsville 62-61.

1-9-1980- Kenneth Simmons is re-elected Barren County School Board Chairman and Billy Gray is elected Vice Chairman.

1-10-1980- A three man explosive team from Ft. Knox removed 13 sticks of badly deterioated dynamite from an abandoned farmhouse near Fountain Run. Jack Langford is owner of the house.

Glasgow and Barren County Rivalry get its 1980 renewal Friday night. Wendell Brown is BCHS Coach and Bobby Cook is GHS Coach.

1-13-1980-New $2 ½ Million Citizens National Bank may be ready by next summer.

Barren wins 77-76 over Scotties in overtime.

1-14-1980- Financial problems step the Edmonton Transit System from making its daily road trips from Edmonton to Glasgow. Kenneth Froedge is one of the creators of this service.

1-15-1980- Leslie Settle is named new Glasgow City Clerk.

1-16-1980- Glasgow Scottie Band parents are planning the annual Spaghetti Supper – Chairpersons are Lois Mullins, Margie Lyons, Lois McFarland, Kay Lyons. Band Parent President is Lee Bidwell.

1-17-1980- Monroe County officials prepare for move to new Courthouse on January 18.

Eddie June Jackson, Susie May Smith, Marie Greer and Clevie Riley are retiring from Glasgow Manufacturing. (Handmacher)

1-20-1980- Glasgow’s Linda Bewley is one of Kentucky’s newest state troopers and becomes one of the four women state troopers in Kentucky.

1-21-1980- 7 Oil Well strikes are causing excitement in the Red Cross Section of Barren County.

Pedigo Lessenberry has moved to their new location at Pin Oak Lane, across from the Central Center Shopping Center.

1-22-1980- Glasgow musician, Ric Ward, will appear on the Nationally syndicated “Hee Haw” program Saturday, January 26 on WTVF.

1-24-1980- The new 4 way stop signs at the intersection of Leslie and Cleveland Ave. are apparently going unnoticed by many local motorists and Police Chief Jimmy Smith urges the public to watch for the signs.

1-27-1980- Supt. Diskins announces the naming winners of the contest for Mammoth Cave National park’s newspapers. Gayle Giesecke was the winner and Sharon Ganci was the runner up.

1-28-1980- Glasgow City Council hires three new police officers, Gary L Hapney, Richard A Clark and Robert Paul Risley.

1-30-1980- First snowfall of winter closed both Glasgow and Barren County Schools. Caverna Schools are closed because of flu.

1-31-1980- General Motors confirms the Corvette Plant will be built in Bowling Green.

