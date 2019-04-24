ARCHIVES FOR JANUARY 1989

0 Shares

January 1989

Glasgow Daily Times

January 1, 1989 – Glasgow High School Class of 1978 holds their 10 year reunion at Barren River Lodge.

Barren County native, Dr. Christopher McCoy, performs the first laser angioplasty at Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital.

January 3, 1989 – The Body of an elderly man was removed by the Horse Cave Police Department. He died in an early morning fire at the Owens Hotel.

January 4, 1989 – Ashley Renee Branham was the first baby of 1989 in Barren County. Her parents are Gary Wayne and Joan Renee Branham of Burkesville.

January 5, 1989 – J J Newberry will close its doors on January 12th on the N. Public Square. George Davis is the longtime manager. Newberry’s opened in 1929, burned in 1940, remodeled in 1954 into one of three stores.

The new Glasgow Fire Department Fire Truck arrived in Glasgow on December 22nd.

Recent Anniversaries – Mr. and Mrs. Preston Jolly 50th, Mr. and Mrs. Jackey Janes, 25th, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Wells, 45th, and Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Proffitt, 50th.

January 9, 1989 – Firemen from four area fire departments battled a blaze for several hours Monday at Dickerson Lumber Company.

January 10, 1989 – Glasgow City School Board proposes a 3% Utility tax to build the new middle school.

January 11, 1989 – Celia Furlong is the new marketing coordinator for the Horse Cave Theater.

January 12, 1989 – Casey Wood, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Wood, is crowned Temple Hill’s Basketball Homecoming Queen.

AD – The Fashion Nook in Edmonton, is having a sale where all fall and winter merchandise if ½ off.

Paul Patterson is the new flight instructor at the Glasgow Airport.

January 13, 1989 – Barren County High School teachers are now offering new tutoring hours for students.

January 15, 1989 – New Chamber of Commerce Directors are Catherine Brantley, Lillian Doyle, Rollin Underwood, Jr., Henry Royse, Carroll S Benedict and Tom Davis.

January 16, 1989 – 15 year old Jimmy Dewayne Anderson is fatally injured from injuries sustained in a dirt bike wreck in Hart County.

January 18, 1989 – Monroe County Lady Falcons grab Coach Bill McClendon’s 100th Career Victory.

January 19, 1989 – New Glasgow plant, Teledyne Monarch firm will mean 80 new jobs. The Plant will make rubber automobile parts.

January 22, 1989 – A proposal to close three sites at Barren River Reservoir draws loud opposition. 1. Browns Ford (Total Closing), 2. Dam Area (partial closing), 3. And Narrows (total Closing).

Seyhan Hunter is crowned Barren County High School’s Basketball Homecoming Queen.

January 24, 1989 – Glasgow School Board approver 3% utility tax.

Metcalfe County High School Seniors Heather Coleman and Jason Hurt are crowned Homecoming Queen and Beau.

January 25, 1989 – C M Newton is named Athletic Director at his alma mater UK.

January 26, 1989 – Metcalfe County and Monroe County schools are closed due to flu outbreak.

Glasgow native makes good in Hollywood. Kim Robillard is currently appearing in “Rain Man”.

New substation is open by South Barren Volunteer Fire Department at the corner of 1297 and Bishop Road.

January 29, 1989 – Bernard Williams, Executive Director of the Glasgow Barren County Chamber of Commerce is honored by that group at his final day there. He will be working in the Kentucky Commerce Department.

January 30, 1989 – Funeral services Tuesday for Monroe Couple, Larry and Loretta Bryant, who drowned in a boating accident at Eagle’s Lake in the Mt. Gilead community.

January 31, 1989 – Betty Brogan is named interim Director the local Chamber.

Frank Newberry is sworn in as a new member of the Barren County School Board.