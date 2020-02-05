Archives for January 1990

0 Shares

January 1990

Glasgow Daily Times

1-2-1990- 5 Barren County Officials took the oath of office for their positions on Monday – Ben Rogers, County Attorney, Sheriff Barney Jones, Coroner Mike Swift, Jailer Pat Harper and Joe David Houchens, Surveyor.

1-3-1990- Mrs. Margaret Moran, Glenview Drive, was awakened Wednesday morning by a young lady at her doorstep, telling her “I’m sorry, but I ran through your house”. 19 year old Cynthia Hurt lost control of her car. Her injuries were not thought to be serious and Mrs. Moran was unhurt.

1-4-1990- AD – January Clearance ½ Price Sale at Golden Farley, E. College Street, Glasgow.

1-5-1990- Site preparation continues for the new WalMart Shopping Center on the Glasgow By Pass.

1-7-1990- Krista Button, daughter of James and Mary Button, is crowned Caverna Homecoming Queen. The Scotties spoiled homecoming for the Colonels. Boys – 78-74 and Girls 44-43.

1-8-1990- Barren County Athletic Club will host a Chili Supper Tuesday, January 16. Pat Zackery and Becky Austin are two of the planners for the event.

1-10-1990- Glasgow Burley Average is $167.07.

1-11-1990- $3.5 million is included in state budget for improvements at Barren River State Park.

1-12-1990- Cave City Police Chief, Bill Byrd resigns. Officer Terry Harris has been appointed as Acting Chief.

1-14-1990 – Featured story about Dr. Martha Seeley, who has her doctor’s office in her home on US Hwy. 63 near Temple Hill.

1-15-1990- State Rep. Bobby Richardson announces Tuesday morning that he will not seek re-election.

1-17-1990- Ky. State Transportation Secretary Milo Bryant announces that improvements will be made to reconstruct the Morrison Park hill on Hwy. 63.

1-18-1990 – BCHS Students, Jeremy Shaw, Emily Robertson, Hollie Bertram, Amy Billingsley, Tommy Simmons, Greg Vaughn, Frank Beauchamp, Kerry Wood, Brad Cannon, Barry Jones, Joseph Wyatt and Billy Baise win President’s Fitness Award.

1-19-1990- Jennifer Carter was named “Sweetheart” and Greg Wilson was named “Beau” at Metcalfe County’s Basketball Homecoming.

1-21-1990- AD – Once Upon A Time, a formal wear service store, rental and sales is now open at 413 Happy Valley Shopping Center.

1-22-1990- Several throw their hats in the race for House Seat – Doug Isenberg and Sam Norris.

1-23-1990- In a 9-3- vote, Glasgow City Council reverses their stand on EPB’s Billy Ray supervising the City’s Street Department.

AD – Mama Lee’s Kitchen, Ensminger Drive – Barry Isenberg, Owner/Operator. Not Fast food, but good food fast.

1-24-1990- Barren County Historical Foundation is negotiating to buy the former pants plant on N. Race Street.

50’s Night set at GHS. Players from the decade 1950 and 1960 will be honored.

1-25-1990- New Officers are named for Farmer’s market – Cecil Bowman, President, Becky Moon, VP, Frances Chapman, Secretary and Fidel Chapman, Jr., Treasurer.

1-26-1990- 2nd Annual Valentine Charity Ball is being planned by the Glasgow/Barren County Rotary Club.

1-28-1990- First Annual Super Sunday at Immanuel Baptist Church. Large screen coverage of the Super Bowl will be available and at half time a Youth Rally and Worship time will be held.

1-30-1990 – Michael Hayes resigns as Executive Director of IDEA.

1-31-1990- Sports News – Trojans book wins at Hart County and GHS wins over Edmonson County. Metcalfe County takes Cumberland County. Lady Scotties over Edmonson County.

